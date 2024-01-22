Ian Somerhalder’s Past Comments About Getting Rid Of His Wife Nikki Reed’s Birth Control Pills Have Resurfaced Online

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

Social media users are looking back on the time Ian Somerhalder candidly revealed he once got rid of his wife Nikki Reed’s birth control pills.

The couple, in formalwear,  pose on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Back in 2017, Ian, now 45, and Nikki, 35, made a joint appearance on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, where they opened up about deciding to have children together. However, things got controversial when Ian revealed that he threw out Nikki’s birth control pills while they were on vacation in Spain.

Close-up of Nikki and Ian at a media event
Jemal Countess / FilmMagic

“We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control,” he candidly shared.

Close-up of Ian at a media event wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt
Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for Green Planet Productions LLC

“By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. It is a lot of work, especially after a little bit of sangria,” he went on, adding that he even filmed himself throwing out the pills.

Close-up of Ian at a media event wearing a suit and bow tie
Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

The couple laughed about the entire thing on the podcast, and Ian went on to note that he and Nikki had had discussions about having children before he got rid of her pills. He then added, “Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family].”

Close-up of Nikki and Ian at a media event
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As perhaps expected, Ian’s comments sparked heavy backlash online. In fact, Nikki ended up entering the conversation to defend him and vehemently denied that he’d tried to “force” her into pregnancy.

Close-up of Nikki wearing a diaphanous sleeveless outfit
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

A couple of days later, Nikki and Ian issued a joint apology to “anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion,” noting that it is an “extremely serious issue.”

“To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry. That is an extremely serious issue, and women’s rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us. It is something we’ve been very vocal about, and something that is very close to our hearts,” they wrote.

Twitter: @iansomerhalder

“We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant [...] to turn into something representing a very serious matter,” they wrote. “However, if this somehow sheds light on a topic that definitely needs mainstream attention, then we are grateful for the unintended consequence.”

Fast-forward to this week, and this controversy resurfaced online after Ian and Nikki made a couple of joint TikTok appearances, prompting some X (formerly known as Twitter) users to look back on what went down.

The couple dressed casually on the red carpet
Andrew Toth / Getty Images

After a tweet about the controversial incident went viral, one person responded, “And the worst part is Ian bragged the whole episode in the media as if it was some award-worthy achievement.”

Close-up of Nikki and Ian at a media event
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Dell

“doing all of this is already insane but casually admitting to it in an interview and somehow facing no long term repercussions for it is so fucked up,” someone else said.

