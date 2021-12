Madison, now 41, moved into Hefner’s mansion when she was 21 and reportedly began dating the Playboy mogul when he was 75. The two split after roughly seven years together, and Madison has since described the relationship as “ Stockholm syndrome .”

Hefner, who died in 2017 at 91, infamously engaged in multiple sexual relationships with the young women at the mansion, often having one branded as his “ main girlfriend ” and pitting the others against each other.

However, Hefner's sexual encounters with women decades younger him — as well as the entire legacy of the Playboy Mansion, which was glorified for years — has recently received severe criticism

Among the numerous claims made around his treatment of the young women, Madison — as well as other ex-Playmates — previously said that Hefner provided them with copious amounts of alcohol and drugs he called “thigh-openers” in her 2015 memoir,

Now, in an appearance on the podcast Power: Hugh Hefner this week, Madison opened up further about her experiences with the Playboy founder while under the influence, claiming that Hefner took and circulated nude photos of not only the Playmates but also “new girls who were joining him for a night” — without their consent.

“When girls would go out with [Hefner] and come back to his room after, he was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera,” Madison told podcast host Amy Rose Spiegel. “And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was — heavily intoxicated.”

“They wouldn't just be his regular girlfriends,” she said. “They would be new girls who were joining him for a night for the first time, or women who had flown out from across the country to test for a centerfold in allegedly professional conditions. And they'd be invited out and oftentimes would be pressured, not necessarily directly by him.”

“He's constantly taking all these pictures, and he would make copies of all the pictures and hand them out to everyone who had gone out that night,” Madison said.

“So if you were messed up and if you were in his bathtub with your top off and some other girl is doing some sexually explicit pose on you and he took a picture of that on his disposable camera, he'd make a copy and give it to everyone that night and put it in a scrapbook. I found out years later [that] he wanted to donate his scrapbooks to a public library,” she added.

“It's kind of revenge porn before I even knew what revenge porn was," she said. "It's like, you're taking these pictures. They're not consensual because you're so wasted. And the next morning you find out they've been given out to everybody who was out with you."

“I don't know if he just assumed that was OK because all these women want to be in the magazine so bad,” she added. " They must be OK with getting naked, so I'm going to take pictures while they're wasted and just hand those pictures out . That's the kind of thing that can make you feel kind of stuck in a situation or overinvested. … It's one of those things that makes you feel a little more backed into a corner."

What’s more, Madison went on to detail how she’s long been condemned for speaking out against Hefner and her experiences at the mansion, noting that the victim-blaming she’s received is rooted in misogyny.

“One thing that I always have to deal with [is] strangers’ misconceptions of me, or how that whole situation worked," Madison said. "There's always people who get mad because I speak out.”

“‘She knew what she was getting into.’ I can't tell you how many people say that to me. I don't know how they can form that opinion because they don't know anything about the context of the time period or what people knew about his private life,” she continued.

“I think it's kind of a misogynistic thing,” she said, before quoting some of the criticism she’s received. “[There's an assumption that] if there's a situation that involves a woman and sex and you're over the legal age of consent ... then you're completely responsible, and any negative about the situation is your fault from then on, and you should have known what you were getting into. But there was absolutely no way for me to have known all the nuances of the situation.”