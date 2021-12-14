“When girls would go out with [Hefner] and come back to his room after, he was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera,” Madison told podcast host Amy Rose Spiegel. “And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was — heavily intoxicated.”

“They wouldn't just be his regular girlfriends,” she said. “They would be new girls who were joining him for a night for the first time, or women who had flown out from across the country to test for a centerfold in allegedly professional conditions. And they'd be invited out and oftentimes would be pressured, not necessarily directly by him.”

“He's constantly taking all these pictures, and he would make copies of all the pictures and hand them out to everyone who had gone out that night,” Madison said.

“So if you were messed up and if you were in his bathtub with your top off and some other girl is doing some sexually explicit pose on you and he took a picture of that on his disposable camera, he'd make a copy and give it to everyone that night and put it in a scrapbook. I found out years later [that] he wanted to donate his scrapbooks to a public library,” she added.

“It's kind of revenge porn before I even knew what revenge porn was," she said. "It's like, you're taking these pictures. They're not consensual because you're so wasted. And the next morning you find out they've been given out to everybody who was out with you."

“I don't know if he just assumed that was OK because all these women want to be in the magazine so bad,” she added. " They must be OK with getting naked, so I'm going to take pictures while they're wasted and just hand those pictures out . That's the kind of thing that can make you feel kind of stuck in a situation or overinvested. … It's one of those things that makes you feel a little more backed into a corner."

What’s more, Madison went on to detail how she’s long been condemned for speaking out against Hefner and her experiences at the mansion, noting that the victim-blaming she’s received is rooted in misogyny.

“One thing that I always have to deal with [is] strangers’ misconceptions of me, or how that whole situation worked," Madison said. "There's always people who get mad because I speak out.”

“‘She knew what she was getting into.’ I can't tell you how many people say that to me. I don't know how they can form that opinion because they don't know anything about the context of the time period or what people knew about his private life,” she continued.

“I think it's kind of a misogynistic thing,” she said, before quoting some of the criticism she’s received. “[There's an assumption that] if there's a situation that involves a woman and sex and you're over the legal age of consent ... then you're completely responsible, and any negative about the situation is your fault from then on, and you should have known what you were getting into. But there was absolutely no way for me to have known all the nuances of the situation.”