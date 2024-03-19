The Cast Of “Ned’s Declassified” Are Being Called Out For Their Seriously Insensitive Remarks About The Alleged Victims Who Spoke Out Against Nickelodeon

Brian was an actor and dialogue coach who worked closely with Drake, as well as other child stars, in the early 00s. In 2004, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison after being found guilty of the following charges against a then-unnamed child actor: oral copulation with a minor under 16, and performing a lewd act with a minor under 16. Brian was 43 at the time, and the victim was reported to be around 14 or 15.

Brian was originally also charged with attempted sodomy of a person under 16, sexual penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, sending harmful matter, and using a minor for sex acts. After he pled no contest to the two aforementioned counts, the rest of the charges were dismissed.