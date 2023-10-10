People Are Reexamining Drake And Billie Eilish’s Friendship After His Album Featured A Crude Remark About Her Body

Billie, 21, previously described Drake, 36, as the “nicest dude” she’d ever spoken to during a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair.
Gushing about their friendship, Billie, then 17, said, “I mean, I’ve only, like, texted him, but he’s so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean?”
“He’s at a level in his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but he is, you know?” she added.
Several fans were left disturbed by Billie’s revelation that Drake, then 33, was texting her while she was 17, and took to Twitter to brand him “creepy.”
And now, fans are raising eyebrows at the controversial friendship once again after Drake’s new album, For All The Dogs, featured a vulgar remark about her body.
On Drake and Lil Yachty’s collaborative song, “Another Late Night,” the latter raps, “She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing.”
Much like Drake, Yachty, 26, has been friends with Billie since before she turned 18. Several internet users blasted Yachty for singing the crude line, while also questioning why Drake would complacently allow for “the objectification” of Billie in the song.
Branding the lyric “disgusting,” one person wrote of Drake, “By releasing this song he’s complacent in allowing the objectification of women.”
“Drake has known her since she was like 16. She once mentioned how he would regularly text her when she was underage because he said he was a big ‘fan’ of hers,” another user tweeted.
“Drake has known Billie ever since she was a teenager, she would gush about having his number in her phone,” someone wrote. “Men (especially the rappers variant) [are] WAYYY too comfortable talking about women’s bodies like that,” said another user.
What’s more, fans pointed out that Billie has long spoken about purposefully choosing to obscure her figure in order to avoid being sexualized.
Explaining why she often wears “big, baggy clothes,” back in 2019, Billie shared, “I never want the world to know everything about me... Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”
“Nobody can be like, ‘She’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick. She’s got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.’ Nobody can say any of that, because they don’t know,” she added.
A month later, Billie reiterated that she didn’t want anyone to be able to “judge” what her body looks like. “I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious. You don’t know what’s underneath and you don’t know what’s on top,” she said.
Bringing Billie’s past comments into view now, several fans expressed how disappointed they were in her supposed “friends” Drake and Yachty for choosing to write a lyric that crudely sexualizes her.
“She spent her whole life covering herself because of fear of going through shit like this,” one person wrote. “this is the whole reason billie doesn’t like wearing revealing clothing,” said another.
“I always feel so bad for Billie... She's spoken several times about hating being sexualized (something that contributed to her love for oversized clothing) and men just do not care,” someone else added.
This comes amid more backlash towards another one of Drake’s controversial industry friendships. On the same song with Yachty, the Canadian Rapper name-drops Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown as he defends himself against years-old criticism of their friendship.
For context, Millie was 14 when she revealed that she and Drake, then 31, would message each other regularly. “We just texted each other the other day. He was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more,’” she shared after divulging that he’d invited her out for dinner and to his concert.
Several internet users called Drake out for pursuing a friendship with someone 17 years his junior. However, the rapper branded the people who criticized him as “weirdos” in new lyrics featured in the same song that he name-checked Billie in.
“Weirdos in my comments talkin’ bout some Millie Bobby / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin,’” he raps.
Fans were left unimpressed by the lyrics, and took to Twitter (aka X) to share their thoughts. One person wrote, “Bro the only thing weird is a grown ass man texting privately with a 14 yo. girl and taking her out to dinner.”
“He calls people ‘weirdos’ for questioning him in his comments about it like he’s not the weirdo here,” someone else tweeted.