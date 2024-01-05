Danielle Brooks Revealed She Sought Physical Therapy “While Still Having To Work” After Damaging Her Back While Shooting That Harrowing Arrest Scene In “The Color Purple”

“I ended up having to do that scene over the course of two days for multiple hours a day, and it pulled my back out,” Danielle shared.

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

After much anticipation, The Color Purple was released in theaters a couple of weeks ago, on Dec. 25.

Oprah and Fantasia Barrino holding hands at a The Color Purple event
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Elle

Surpassing box office expectations with the largest domestic opening on Christmas Day in over a decade, the film adaptation of the stage musical grossed $18 million, according to Forbes.

Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Nettie and Celie, respectively, in the movie
Warner Bros. Pictures

The film, which was produced by Oprah Winfrey, stars American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and many more renowned actors.

The above-mentioned women standing together and smiling
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Elle

Fantasia previously played the character of Celie on Broadway when she was in her early 20s — and she admitted that her experience wasn’t too positive.

Close-up of Fantasia at a media event
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

For years, Fantasia swore that she wouldn’t reprise her role in The Color Purple because of how draining the experience was. But this changed when director Blitz Bazawule approached the star with his vision for the 2023 adaptation, which Fantasia was completely on board with.

Blitz at a media event
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

In fact, Fantasia’s latest performance as Celie recently earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, something she said she’s super grateful for.

Fantasia onstage performing
Maury Phillips / Getty Images for BET

“I’ve said in interviews before that I would never play this role again because of post-traumatic stress, but I am so glad that I didn’t allow fear to stand in my way,” she said last month.

Meanwhile, Danielle Brooks also previously played her character, Sofia, on Broadway in 2015. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance.

Close-up of Danielle onstage
Walter Mcbride / WireImage

Like Fantasia, Danielle reprised her role in the latest adaptation of the film. And this week, she sat down with IndieWire to discuss the reality of shooting one of the movie’s toughest scenes.

Close-up of Danielle onstage at a podium
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

In the film, Danielle’s character, Sofia, is beaten and later arrested by a large group of men after refusing to work for a racist housewife.

Close-up of Danielle in the movie
Warner Bros. Pictures

Danielle explained that she wound up shooting this scene over the course of two days, which ultimately “really took a toll” on her body.

Close-up of Danielle seated in front of a microphone
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I ended up having to do that scene over the course of two days for multiple hours a day, and it pulled my back out,” she shared. “Swinging back and forth trying to get the mob off of me.”

Close-up of Danielle seated onstage and holding a microphone
Arturo Holmes / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“Of course, we have an incredible stage combat leader, and his crew were fabulous,” she went on. “But doing it over and over, that really took me out, where I had to do physical therapy and go to the chiropractor for a few weeks to recover while still having to work.”

Close-up of Danielle at a media event wearing a sparkly, off-the-shoulder outfit
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for CNN

Danielle explained that on Broadway, the arrest scene was “stripped down to just a bare stage with wood and wooden chairs,” and therefore wasn’t even seen by audiences.

Close-up of Danielle performing onstage clasping her hands together
Walter Mcbride / WireImage

“You just see me come down center stage and fall to my knees, and then you’ll see I lift my head up, and now I’ve transformed into a new version, a downtrodden, spirit-stolen Sofia, which I can sustain for a year,” she said.

Close-up of Danielle seated and holding a microphone
Araya Doheny / Getty Images

And so, Danielle noted that actually shooting the scene proved to be very different. “Having 10 to 15 guys surrounding you, and you wanting to put everything in it because you want it to make sense from every angle, to not feel like you phoned it in. ... I pride myself on being a physical actor. That’s where I live. I love finding how I can use all of my body for the character. I just want to use everything that I can,” she said.

Danielle went on to admit that she was left “so drained” and “depleted” after playing Sofia.

Close-up of Danielle seated onstage and holding a microphone
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“To me, a lot of it has to go back to the ancestors. I call it blood work because you have to go down your bloodline and talk to them, or at least I did, and pull from Black women in my family and Black women just in history that have experienced things like this,” she explained.

Close-up of Danielle seated onstage and holding a microphone
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

“I think about those women, and it’s hard to shake those stories. I wrote in my journal at the end of it; I was like, ‘After 70-plus days of playing Sofia, I’m completely depleted.’ I was so drained,” she added.

Close-up of Danielle at a media event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

You can read Danielle’s full interview with IndieWire here.

