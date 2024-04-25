"I Should've Stepped In": Courteney Cox Explained Why She Regrets Not Being A "Firmer" Parent With Her Daughter Coco

Back in 2021, for example, Courteney opened up about supporting Coco’s decision to wear “so much makeup” even though people questioned her on it.

"People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her,” Courteney shared on The Drew Barrymore Show. “She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath, before it was blue.”