Colleen later accused her former fans of making up “lies and rumors” about her for “clout,” before boldly stating: “The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats.” She also seemingly briefly made reference to the aforementioned interaction she’d had with the fan onstage for the “yoga challenge” at her live show, though appeared to make light of the entire thing, singing: “I’m not a predator, even though a lot of you think so because five years ago I made a fart joke.”

Many internet users across YouTube comments and Twitter were left appalled at Colleen’s decision to sing about, and seemingly trivialize such serious allegations, and accused her of “invalidating” and “gaslighting” those who had spoken out.

One Twitter user who was particularly upset was Adam McIntyre, the first person to make claims against Colleen to HuffPost. In his tweet, Adam described feeling “discredited” and “made fun of” by the video.

