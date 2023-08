“When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight... Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor, and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that,” she recalled.