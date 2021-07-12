 Skip To Content
Cardi B Threw Her Daughter The Most Extra Fairy Tale–Themed Birthday Party And The Extravagance Has Completely Divided People

The rapper threw a wild birthday bash to celebrate her daughter turning 3, complete with a crab leg tower and a Cinderella-style horse and carriage, as well as gifts, including a $250,000 watch.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 12, 2021, at 12:40 p.m. ET

If you missed Cardi B's barrage of Instagram stories, you won't have seen the extent of the wild birthday bash that she threw her daughter, Kulture Kiari, who turned 3 over the weekend.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

Along with her husband Offset, Cardi, who is pregnant with their second child, documented every minute of the extravagant fairy tale–themed birthday party on her Instagram, and the whole thing looked to be, quite literally, fit for a princess.

@iamcardib / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en

The showcase began with Cardi filming Kulture as she made the most fashionable entrance to her party — riding in a Cinderella-style horse and carriage with her parents, and looking like a real-life princess in a puffy pink dress and tiara.

@iamcardib / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en

The fairy tale–themed party was something straight from a Disney movie with stunning decorations and kid-friendly activities, including farm animals, Disney princesses, ball pits, bounce houses, and even an indoor bowling alley for Kulture and all of her little friends.

@iamcardib / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en

Later on in the evening, the adults enjoyed themselves too, with guests twerking and downing bottles of liquor on the dance floor.

@iamcardib / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en

And, of course, Kulture was given a series of lavish gifts, including an Elliot Eliantte necklace from Cardi, which featured charms including a pink Hermès purse, the Chanel logo, and her first initial. Offset, meanwhile, gave his daughter a $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

Some people on Twitter were quick to criticize Cardi for such extravagance for a 3-year-old.

Prince Williams / GC Images

“They are so materialistic it’s insane,” one person tweeted. “What 3 year old actually gives AF about this”?

Carrington Tha III✨ @ClassicByCarrie

They are so materialistic it’s insane…. What 3 year old actually gives AF about this 😐😒where the toys !? Anything to impress the masses I guess 🙄 https://t.co/V51q1SA8GE

Reply Retweet Favorite

“At this age stuff like this Is only for the vanity of the parents because the child isn’t old enough to appreciate these things or understand,” another user tweeted.

Matt Seay @mattseay_91

@people At this age stuff like this Is only for the vanity of the parents because the child isn't old enough to appreciate these things or understand. Who cares about these two? Congrats you're rich

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, Cardi clapped back at the criticism, even responding directly to a now-deleted tweet from a fan who suggested Kulture was spoiled.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?” she tweeted. “My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids.Fuck I look like being fly ass fuck and my kid not.”

iamcardib @iamcardib

When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?My baby is overly spoiled wit toys &amp; super educated.If mommy &amp; daddy fly then so is my kids.Fuck I look like being fly ass fuck and my kid not https://t.co/8UaTLNSvbc

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @iamcardib

She also said she is living her “childhood dreams” through her children, which people had mixed opinions about too.

iamcardib @iamcardib

Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids 🤣😩😩🤣🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @iamcardib

“Quite possibly the worst thing a parent could do to their kids,” one user pointed out. “Kids aren't puppets that serve the purpose of having their parents live vicariously through them. Let them have their own experiences and opinions.”

Lantlos @Lantlos97

Quite possibly the worst thing a parent could do to their kids. Kids aren't puppets that serve the purpose of having their parents live vicariously through them. Let them have their own experiences and opinions. https://t.co/xql0lWMhDa

Reply Retweet Favorite

It’s not the first time Cardi and Offset have faced criticism for buying their daughter expensive gifts. Just last year, the pair came under fire for buying Kulture a Birkin bag for her second birthday.

Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

In response to the criticism at the time, Cardi retweeted a fan who came to her defense, calling the lavish gifts an "investment," and suggesting that Kulture needed to "match her parent's fly."

Cardi B Updates 💎 @BardiGangUpdate

It’s always “Kulture don’t want that she wants a baby doll” like she don’t got more baby dolls than your house can fit. Like Cardi’s said before, she needs to match her parent’s fly especially when they be going out &amp; have to look nice. It’s also an INVESTMENT.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BardiGangUpdate

However, the party proved divisive — because despite the criticism, plenty of people were quick to express their love for the extravagant bash.

@iamcardib / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en

“Cardi’s party for her baby is the first celebrity party I’ve seen actually be themed for a kid,” one user commented.

Random Depression😬 @niyaroonie

Cardi’s party for her baby is the first celebrity party I’ve seen actually be themed for a kid. Like it was beautiful seeing it lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I love when adults make parties for kids that makes adults turn into kids,” another tweeted. “It was cute to see adult gasping when they saw the princesses. Good job @iamcardib and @OffsetYRN that was a beautiful birthday party. It looked like a child's dream.”

cartop💎 @lamacaro88

I love when adults make parties for kids that makes adults turn into kids. It was cute to see adult gasping when they saw the princesses. Good job @iamcardib and @OffsetYRN that was a beautiful birthday party. It looked like a child's dream

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another tweeted that “Cardi is such a good mom,” and that the party looked “amazing.”

La’Vita Alize Jenkins-Robinson @lajefa_nemo

Cardi is such a good mom 😩 that party looks amazing

Reply Retweet Favorite
@iamcardib / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en

It seems that while the internet certainly had mixed opinions on the levels of extra at the party, Cardi and Offset agree to raise their kids to be as lavish as they are themselves.

