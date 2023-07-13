It was reported back in February 2022 that Britney had signed a $15 million dollar book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster for the book, but up until now, fans had received no further details about the project.
This Tuesday, however, Britney revealed that the long-awaited memoir is set to be released on October 24, and is titled The Woman In Me.
The book is described on Britney’s website as a “brave and astonishingly moving story” about “freedom,” “survival,” “fame,” and more.
A short promotional video shared by the singer also confirms that The Woman In Me is set to chart Britney’s “story” on her “own terms at last.”
Of course, it’s safe to assume that Britney’s memoir will discuss her controversial conservatorship, which saw her life and finances tightly controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and a group of lawyers from 2008 until late 2021.
In June 2021, Britney publicly condemned her conservators before a judge in court. She branded the terms of the legal arrangement as “abusive,” and made a series of allegations about how she was forced to live under it — including that she was kept under 24-hour surveillance in her house, and that she wasn’t allowed to get her IUD removed despite her wishes to have more children.
Britney also claimed that she was denied access to her sons and then-boyfriend Sam Asghari (who is now her husband) if she failed to attend work meetings. She alleged that her dad, Jamie, “loved the control to hurt his own daughter,” and told the judge that he should be "in jail."
“Ma’am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she said. She also added that she wanted to sue her family, which includes her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, for allegedly refusing to help her while she was struggling.
Jamie vehemently denied any claims of abuse, and said he was “sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain.”
Ever since the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Britney has publicly slammed her family time and again for their alleged involvement. And although she now appears to be on better terms with her mom and sister, Britney has still been caught up in several more battles with Jamie, her exes, and her kids.
And so, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Britney sought external support while writing her wide-ranging memoir.
Sharing her first thoughts on the book since its announcement this week, Britney revealed on social media that she had to do “a lot of therapy” in order to get it done.
“Okay guys, so I just got finished with my book. It’s coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book,” she began in a video.
“I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t, that’s cool too,” she added.