After Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolled Her Super Bowl Appearance, Blake Lively Entered The Chat

Ryan shared a photo of himself in front of his and Blake’s fireplace, while their TV played his upcoming film Deadpool and Wolverine’s trailer in the background. He captioned the post, “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?”
Fans found Ryan’s post hilarious. One person tweeted, “i didn’t even realize blake was out clubbing with them. this makes ryan’s post even more funny,” while another quipped, “Blake in the club while Ryan watches the kids iktr.”
And now, Blake has entered the conversation herself to jokingly hit back at her husband.
Sharing a photo of herself in the exact same spot that Ryan did, Blake wrote, “Honey I’m home. My day was good. Yours?”
Reacting to the post on X (once known as Twitter), fans labeled Blake an “icon” for her response.
“blake lively the icon that you are,” one person wrote. “I'm crying cuz it looks like she had a TIME,” someone else said.
“ryan and blake lively are the cutest and funniest couple i’ve ever seen,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “We love an iconic couple.”