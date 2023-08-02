Madonna Just Shared An Extremely Rare Photo Of Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi, And Fans Literally Can’t Get Over How Much She’s Grown

“I know that's not one of the twins looking big like that?!??”

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed Staff

It’s no secret that Beyoncé keeps an incredibly low profile when it comes to her personal life.

Beyoncé accepting a Grammy award
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Back in 2011, she surprised the world by announcing her first pregnancy live at the MTV Video Music Awards. A few months later, in January 2012, she gave birth to the little girl, Blue Ivy, who is now 11.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy taking a selfie
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Throughout her early childhood, Blue remained pretty low-key given that her parents are literally Beyoncé and Jay-Z. However, as she’s gotten a little older, she’s started making more public appearances with her mom and dad. She recently joined Bey on her Renaissance Tour, for example, and won the hearts of fans worldwide in the process.

Blue Ivy onstage
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Five years after Blue was born, Beyoncé announced that she and Jay-Z were expecting twins.

Closeup of Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” she wrote on Instagram.

Closeup of Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

As we now know, Beyoncé gave birth to a little boy and girl named Sir Carter and Rumi.

Closeup of Beyoncé
Mason Poole / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

And she’s kept them relatively out of the public eye over the years, giving fans an occasional glimpse through the odd photo or video of them to her Instagram page or website.

Beyoncé onstage
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

So, fans were pretty surprised this week when a brand-new photo of now-6-year-old Rumi surfaced online, all thanks to none other than Madonna.

Closeup of Madonna
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On Tuesday, Madonna took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she’d attended the Renaissance Tour with three of her six kids: Mercy, Stella, and Estere.

Madonna with her children
@madonna / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/madonna/?hl=en

“Thank You Queen B. for your magnificent show! My daughters were enthralled! We Love you!” she wrote alongside a photo of the stage.

Screenshot from Madonna&#x27;s Instagram story
@madonna / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/madonna/?hl=en

Madonna then posted a series of photos of her and her kids enjoying themselves at the Renaissance Tour — one of which was taken backstage, and featured Beyoncé and Rumi.

Madonna, Beyoncé, and their daughters
@madonna / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/madonna/?hl=en

And fans were immediately taken aback by just how much Rumi has grown since we last saw her.

Closeup of Madonna, Beyoncé, and Rumi
@madonna / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/madonna/?hl=en

“I know that's not one of the twins looking big like that?!??” one person tweeted. “I swear celebrity kids grow up faster cuz I thought that baby was 2,” another person joked.

Twitter: @simsimmaaz / @madonna / Via instagram.com

“All bey’s babies tall omg look at lil rumi,” one user wrote, while someone else echoed, “OMG look at rumi’s cute lil self, she’s grown right up.”

Twitter: @miss_raquelll / @madonna / Via instagram.com

What’s more, fans couldn’t get over just how similar Rumi looks to her older sister, with several people even initially mistaking the photo for an old snap of Beyoncé and Blue.

“Rumi? This isn’t Blue?” one tweet read. “Rumi is a mini Blue I cannot,” said another.

Blue and Beyoncé at a basketball game
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“She looks just like blue omg,” someone wrote, while another user tweeted, “I thought this was an old photo with Blue OMG.”

Jay-Z, Blue, and Beyoncé
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

Topics in this article

