Jennifer Lopez Attempted To Inspire A Group Of Musicians By Showing Them A Collection Of Private Love Letters That Ben Affleck Had Written, And People Think It’s “Invasive”

If you missed it, Jen recently unveiled the action-packed trailer for her forthcoming movie, titled This Is Me... Now, which is set to be released on Prime Video this week — and it certainly got internet users talking.
While many fans debated the actual plot of the movie, others wound up discussing the heap of celebrities featured — one of which being Jen’s real-life husband Ben Affleck, who was hugely supportive while she put the film together.
Well, perhaps unsurprisingly, it turns out that Ben is also featured in Jen’s upcoming documentary, titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
According to Variety, who recently published a profile on J.Lo, Ben is discussed throughout the documentary, which will delve into the behind-the-scenes process of making This Is Me... Now. At one point, the outlet notes that Jen addressed all the buzz around Ben appearing unhappy and cranky around her — namely at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
In the documentary, actor Jane Fonda tells Jen, “I got real scared, you know, with all that shit about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” to which J.Lo replied, “Nothing! He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’”
And elsewhere in the documentary, Ben is purportedly featured in a scene that sees J.Lo showing his private love letters to a bunch of her musicians.
Variety reports that Jennifer “invites a bunch of musicians over” to look through a collection of love letters Ben had written in a bid to inspire them.
Ben then purportedly walks into the room and sees his letters spread out, with Variety noting that he appeared “taken aback” by Jen having shared his pieces. He said, “I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”
At a separate point in the doc, Ben discusses the subject of privacy more broadly when talking about his and Jen’s relationship, which was rekindled in 2021 — almost two decades after they called off their 2002 engagement.
He says, “Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private.”
Reacting to the way J.Lo shared Ben’s private letters, several X (formerly known as Twitter) users admitted they found it “invasive.”
“When you write something deeply intimate to your partner that comes from a very vulnerable place, one of the worst things a partner can do is show these to others,” someone tweeted. “It’s truly inconsiderate to release it without telling him especially considering he was probably being vulnerable,” one more user agreed.