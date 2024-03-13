Hot Topic
While the pair have yet to explicitly address their apparent relationship, Sabrina and Barry have been linked romantically since December 2023, when they were pictured out at dinner in LA.
The supposed dinner date came after Sabrina, 24, apparently split from Shawn Mendes, and Barry, 31, broke up with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a baby boy named Brando.
Perhaps most pointedly, Barry has worn an Eras Tour bracelet with Sabrina’s name on it — not just at the concerts, but also on the red carpet of the Oscars afterparty this weekend.
Elsewhere on the red carpet, Barry literally couldn’t keep his eyes off Sabrina as he attempted to pose for photos while she was nearby, with fans online gushing over the adorable moment he told paparazzi that he was “distracted.”
Later on, at the actual afterparty hosted by Vanity Fair, Barry and Sabrina hard-launched their apparent relationship as they posed for a photo inside the venue.
And this week, the pair got fans talking once again after people spotted a hilarious comment Barry left under a viral video of Sabrina gushing about a different Irish actor: Cillian Murphy.
During an interview with Vanity Fair ahead of the Oscars, Sabrina said, “If I see Cillian Murphy, I’m probably gonna leave the party. Probably just gonna leave with him... I’m not gonna leave with him, I’m just gonna leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives. So I can, like, follow his car.”
After Sabrina’s remarks picked up a lot of steam online, Barry wasted no time hopping into the comments of Vanity Fair's Instagram post to remind her of his existence, leaving these emojis under the video: “🙋🏻☘️.”
