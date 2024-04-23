Anne Hathaway Said It Used To Be Considered “Normal” To Have Actors Make Out With Multiple People “To Test For Chemistry” When Casting For Films As She Recalled Her Own “Gross” Experience

As well as playing protagonist Solène alongside Nicholas Galitzine, who plays her love interest, Hayes, Anne helped produce the Michael Showalter film, which will be released on Prime Video on May 2.
And in a brand-new interview, Anne, 41, has opened up about how she and the casting team went about finding the perfect actor to portray Hayes.
Speaking with V magazine this week, Anne recalled, “We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we’d do a short little improv. I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together.”
Noting that Nicholas picked American rock band Alabama Shakes, Anne said, “It was just easy… I just started smiling. And he saw me smile, so he relaxed, and we just started dancing. Nobody was showing off. Nobody was trying to get the gig. We were just in a space dancing. I looked over, and Michael Showalter, our director, was beaming. Spark!”
Anne went on to compare this method of assessing chemistry with the way things were done in the 2000s, stating that it used to be considered “normal” to have an actor make out with multiple people in order to find a spark.
Anne starred in a bunch of fan-favorite movies throughout the early '00s, including The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada.