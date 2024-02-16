Amy Schumer Addressed Her “Puffier” Appearance After A Problematic Viral Tweet Called For “All Surgeons And Doctors” To Weigh In On “What Happened” To Her Face

“Like every other woman/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head,” Amy wrote.

Amy Schumer has addressed the rife speculation about her appearance.

Amy, in a beige coat and oval sunglasses, standing with her hands together, with photographers in the background
Jose Perez / GC Images

If you missed it, Amy, 42, made a couple of TV appearances this week to promote her Hulu series Life & Beth.

Amy Schumer in a talk show setting, gesturing with hands, dressed in a black outfit
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

However, viewers fixated on Amy’s appearance after noticing that her face looked different.

Amy in a black outfit on a talk show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“Why is her face so swollen?!” one person commented under an Instagram photo of Amy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Another user wrote, “What is going on with her face?! Seriously, it looks like she’s had an allergic reaction.”

Amy on The Tonight Show
NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

The relentless comments about her appearance continued when Amy appeared on Good Morning America the following day. One person wrote under an Instagram clip, “Not looking to be mean at all just a question does anyone know what’s going on with her face? Why it looks like that?” while others said she looked “over inflated.”

Amy wearing a floral top during a Good Morning America interview
Good Morning America

However, things got even worse once the discourse erupted on X (formerly known as Twitter), where a viral tweet — which has now been viewed over 24 million times — called for “all surgeons and doctors” to share their thoughts on “what happened” to Amy’s face.

Amy, in a white dress with puffed sleeves, speaking into a microphone onstage
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Good+Foundation

“I’m going to need all surgeons and doctors to weigh in here. Serious question, what happened to Amy’s face? Is it normally this size?” read the tweet, which invited heaps of opinions about what health conditions Amy could possibly be dealing with, or whether she’d gotten cosmetic surgery.

Amy in a collared shirt speaks animatedly with outstretched hands indoors
NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

Amid all of this, a bunch of internet users defended Amy — who has long been open about living with endometriosis — as they urged others not to comment on people’s bodies.

A selfie with Amy and two other people from her IG story
@amyschumer / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/amyschumer/?hl=en

“You don’t know Amy Schumer or what medical conditions she might be living with, so therefore you don’t have the right to comment on how she looks. Women have it hard enough, please do better,” one person tweeted.

Amy, in sunglasses and a dark jacket, outside
Mega / GC Images

“I feel like we shouldn’t be commenting on/hypothesizing on other peoples bodies,” someone else said, while another user added, “Maybe just let her live. Why do people feel the need to judge people’s physical appearance?  You have no idea what’s going on in her life so any comment here is pure speculation, unnecessary and hurtful.”

Well, now Amy herself has entered the conversation to address all the talk.

Close-up of Amy in a blouse at a media event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Taking to Instagram, Amy issued a lengthy statement, in which she opened up further about her endometriosis. She wrote, “[T]hank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.”

Close-up of Amy in a floral-print outfit on a talk show
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I have endometriosis, an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” she continued.

Amy in an elegant black dress with a plunging neckline and sunglasses, at an event with photographers in background
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head’ does a good job explaining this,” she added.

Amy went on to write, “I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

Amy wearing a V-neck top, looking at the camera
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

“Like every other woman/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little,” she wrote. “I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha.”

Amy in a televised interview, wearing a blouse, with a cityscape background
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

What’s more, Amy later poked fun at the scrutiny of her appearance on her Instagram story, sharing a photo of herself on the promotional poster for her show Life & Beth and writing, “This moon face premieres at midnight.”

Image from her IG story with text &quot;This moon face premieres at midnight @lifeandbethhulu&quot; over a photo of Amy with another person sitting close on a couch
@amyschumer / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/amyschumer/?hl=en

