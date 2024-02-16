If you missed it, Amy, 42, made a couple of TV appearances this week to promote her Hulu series Life & Beth.
However, viewers fixated on Amy’s appearance after noticing that her face looked different.
“Why is her face so swollen?!” one person commented under an Instagram photo of Amy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Another user wrote, “What is going on with her face?! Seriously, it looks like she’s had an allergic reaction.”
The relentless comments about her appearance continued when Amy appeared on Good Morning America the following day. One person wrote under an Instagram clip, “Not looking to be mean at all just a question does anyone know what’s going on with her face? Why it looks like that?” while others said she looked “over inflated.”
However, things got even worse once the discourse erupted on X (formerly known as Twitter), where a viral tweet — which has now been viewed over 24 million times — called for “all surgeons and doctors” to share their thoughts on “what happened” to Amy’s face.
“I’m going to need all surgeons and doctors to weigh in here. Serious question, what happened to Amy’s face? Is it normally this size?” read the tweet, which invited heaps of opinions about what health conditions Amy could possibly be dealing with, or whether she’d gotten cosmetic surgery.
Amid all of this, a bunch of internet users defended Amy — who has long been open about living with endometriosis — as they urged others not to comment on people’s bodies.
“You don’t know Amy Schumer or what medical conditions she might be living with, so therefore you don’t have the right to comment on how she looks. Women have it hard enough, please do better,” one person tweeted.
“I feel like we shouldn’t be commenting on/hypothesizing on other peoples bodies,” someone else said, while another user added, “Maybe just let her live. Why do people feel the need to judge people’s physical appearance? You have no idea what’s going on in her life so any comment here is pure speculation, unnecessary and hurtful.”
Well, now Amy herself has entered the conversation to address all the talk.
Taking to Instagram, Amy issued a lengthy statement, in which she opened up further about her endometriosis. She wrote, “[T]hank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.”
“I have endometriosis, an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” she continued.
“Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head’ does a good job explaining this,” she added.