Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s latest response to the backlash over his and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s marriage has sparked a bunch of discourse online.
As you might be aware, Aaron and Sam’s marriage has been scrutinized for years in light of their 23-year age gap.
The pair met on the set of the film Nowhere Boy — which Sam directed — when she was 42 and he was 18. They got engaged a year after meeting, and before long, they had welcomed two daughters.
Aaron has defended the age difference between Sam and himself numerous times — most recently this week, when he was asked about being “judged” for “doing things at certain ages” during an interview with Rolling Stone UK.
Aaron said, “What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13.”
“You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me,” added Aaron, who started acting at age 6 and left school at 15.
Ever since Aaron’s quotes surfaced online, several X (formerly known as Twitter) users have expressed how “heartbroken” they are for the actor, noting that being “a kid doing grown things IS NOT a flex.”
“This goes back to the conversation about how detrimental it is for a child to be a full time working actor. You shouldn’t have been doing what 20-somethings do at 13. That’s part of the problem,” someone wrote.
“‘what most people were doing in their twenties, i was doing when i was 13’ that's literally not a good thing,” one more user added.