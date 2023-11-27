A Viral Tweet Has Reminded People Of A Whole Bunch Of Completely “Random” Past Celebrity Couples

Social media users are taking a trip down memory lane when it comes to celebrity romances.
This weekend, a now-viral tweet got tons of X (formerly known as Twitter) users reminiscing on “random” past celeb relationships and rumored flings.
“that one random celeb relationship that everyone moved on from but you literally cant forget it and think about it every day,” read the tweet, which has been viewed over 50 million times since it was first posted.
Prior to their current long-term relationships, Mila and Macaulay dated for roughly eight years between 2002 and 2010. Being that they were both formerly child actors, Mila was open about the way they supported each other emotionally when it came to dealing with growing up in the spotlight. Almost a decade after they parted ways, Mila admitted in 2018 that she massively regretted the “fucked up” way she ended things with Macaulay.
Josh and Vanessa, who starred in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island together back in 2012, kept their brief romance a secret. However, they awkwardly let the world in on their secret during a now-infamous joint appearance on The TODAY Show that year. When asked by the news anchors how long they’d been dating, Josh said, “We’re not... No. We were at one point, but she broke my heart. I’m just kidding. That was a while ago, we’re just really good friends now.”
Miley and Nick dated very briefly between 2006 and 2007. Things got messy between them after Nick apparently broke up with her and moved on with another of their fellow Disney Channel stars, Selena Gomez. Miley famously penned the breakup anthem “7 Things,” which was supposedly about Nick, and shadily poked fun at him again just last year.
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton
Angelina and Billy Bob were only married between 2000 and 2002, but their relationship was certainly one that had people talking. Not only did the pair shamelessly make out in front of paparazzi — and openly admit to having sex in the car on the way to the Gone in 60 Seconds premiere — but they famously wore vials with each other’s blood around their necks.
Rob Kardashian and Adrienne Bailon
As Kardashian fans will likely remember, Rob and Adrienne were a fan-favorite couple back in the day. They were together for two years back in 2007, with Adrienne ultimately ending things when she discovered that Rob had cheated on her.
Lea Michele and Matthew Morrison
Lea revealed in her 2014 book, Brunette Ambition, that she dated Matthew years before they famously starred in Glee together. She didn’t elaborate on the details of their relationship, but it seemed as though things were super brief. “I had worked on Broadway with Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison before. Matt had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact, we'd actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat,” she wrote.
Jennette McCurdy and Andre Drummond
Jennette and Andre were briefly linked back when they were in their early 20s. However, Jennette later claimed that she broke up with the basketball player just a few days after going official, due to the fact that she found him to be a bad kisser. Andre later denied Jennette’s reasoning behind their breakup, though told TMZ that he’d rather not divulge any details himself.
Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey
On the topic of celebs who were briefly linked romantically, we have Janet and Matthew. While the pair never officially dated, Matthew revealed during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that he went out with the singer prior to his marriage with Camila Alves.
Matty Healy and Halsey
The 1975’s frontman Matty dated Halsey for a brief moment back in 2015, not long after they collaborated on music together. The pair never publicly spoke out about each other, with Halsey keeping things vague during a 2015 interview seemingly about Matty.
Zendaya and Jacob Elordi
Zendaya and Jacob are another pair who never commented on their rumored relationship, though they appeared to start dating in August 2019 — months after their HBO show Euphoria began streaming. They were pictured making out and vacationing together on several occasions, though seemingly went their separate ways in early 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Ariana Grande and Big Sean
And last, but certainly not least, we have Ariana and Big Sean, who went public with their romance in October 2014 following months of speculation. The late Glee star Naya Rivera, who had called off her and Sean’s engagement in April 2014, alleged in her memoir that she found Ariana at his home while she they were still together. Ariana has never publicly addressed Naya’s claim, and her relationship with Sean wound up being short lived.