Amazon Just Removed Products With Nazi Swastikas And Burning Crosses After Congressional Scrutiny

A member of Congress slammed the company in a letter to Jeff Bezos for selling products that promoted "hateful and racist ideologies."

After scrutiny from a Congress member in July, Amazon has removed a number of products promoting racist propaganda from its site, the company said in a letter to Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota on Wednesday. Some of the products third-party sellers offered or self-published on Amazon included a cross-burning onesie for boys, a Nazi swastika pendant, a Nazi eagle sticker, and white nationalist literature.

Ellison told Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a letter last month that he was "alarmed" that hate groups identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Action Center on Race and the Economy were profiting by selling products and books that spread racist ideology on Amazon and that the company was taking a cut of their sales.

In a letter dated July 31, but received by Ellison's office Wednesday, Amazon's vice president of public policy Brian Huseman said the company prohibits product listings that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance, or that promote organizations with such views.

"Amazon has reviewed the products and content referenced in your letter, and we have removed those listings, and permanently blocked the seller accounts found to be in violation of our policies," said Huseman. "We have restricted the inventory to prevent it from being sold and are in the process of removing it from our fulfillment centers."

It declined to disclose financial information related to individual product listings in response to Ellison's question about the company's profits from the sale of materials available on Kindle Direct Publishing and CreateSpace, Amazon's self-publishing platforms that allow users to upload and sell their own literature online within minutes.

Amazon did not immediately reply to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Ellison's office declined to comment on Amazon's letter.