Steve Bannon Wants To Support Europe’s Far-Right Leaders, But Some Of Them Just Aren’t Interested

"You have to ask yourself what Breitbart has to do with Europe," said a senior politician from Germany's largest nationalist party.

LONDON — Senior members of Europe’s fastest growing nationalist parties have expressed skepticism at plans by Steve Bannon to launch a new organization to support far-right parties ahead of elections for the European Union’s Parliament next spring.

One senior figure in the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which entered the legislature for the first time in elections last year and immediately became the largest opposition party, told BuzzFeed News that “everybody can see that they are not too optimistic that Bannon can be of any help.”

The AfD politician, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with press, said nationalist parties “don't need someone to connect us… You have to ask yourself what Breitbart has to do with Europe.”

The Daily Beast reported Friday that Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News and ex-White House chief strategist to Donald Trump, planned to launch a new project based in Brussels called “the Movement” to bolster nationalist parties with the goal of helping them forge a united front against the EU’s leadership.

But some parties integral to this effort have been lukewarm to the announcement, or internally divided over it.

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel told German newspaper Die Welt the plan sounded “exciting and ambitious.” But the party’s national spokesperson, Jörg Meuthen, initially responded to the announcement by saying on a German television appearance, "Basically, we do not need a coaching from outside the EU.” (The Russian propaganda outlet Sputnik later quoted him reversing his position, but he was not alone within the party in his initial reaction.)

The Sweden Democrats, an anti-immigration party that polls suggest could become Sweden’s second largest party after September elections, rejected Bannon’s initiative flat out in a statement to the country’s Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Tuesday. It also distanced itself from a party member, an outgoing member of Parliament named Kent Ekoroth, who reportedly visited Bannon in London this month.

“The meeting with Bannon was on his own initiative and was not something that went through the party,” the statement said, noting Ekoroth was leaving parliament this year. “The party has not had any contact with any representative from their campaign and it is not of interest to us. We do not follow Steve Bannon's political work. He is not an interesting person for us.”

Bannon downplayed this kind of skepticism in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

“I’ve had talks with virtually every political party and rising politician thinking about fielding teams,” Bannon said. “I think I know how to create a platform to get the word out,” he continued, citing the Trump campaign and Breitbart’s role in promoting Brexit as examples. “If people want to use the messaging and what they can provide, great. I’m not going to force anybody.”

Some of the most powerful nationalist parties in Europe did not comment at all. Multiple spokespeople for Italy’s Lega party, which Bannon cited as a model for the European right in his interview with the Daily Beast, declined to answer questions about the initiative, and messages to Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party were not returned.