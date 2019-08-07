Greta Thunberg Joined A Walkout At The First Major Summit Of The Movement She Inspired

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Greta Thunberg was among 30 young activists to walk out of a major European meeting of more than 400 students who have spent the last nine months boycotting school on Fridays to demand action on climate change.



Thunberg, 16, has become the most visible spokesperson of the Fridays for Future movement after launching a solitary school strike in Stockholm. But during an emotional meeting Wednesday morning, a group began a sit-in outside the auditorium just before the conference was due to take up a draft platform of the movement’s demands.

This week's summit was convened in Lausanne, Switzerland, with the goal of articulating a shared vision and decision-making process for a movement that began as a spontaneous uprising but now brings hundreds of thousands to the streets worldwide. Ahead of a September meeting to discuss climate change in the United Nations General Assembly, the Fridays for Future movement is debating how to turn its visibility into political power that can quickly force policymakers to cut carbon emissions.

The walkout began with a fundamental disagreement about strategic vision and how key decisions should be made, the same challenges that frustrated Occupy and many other grassroots movements. The Fridays for Future activists reject formal hierarchies and believe all voices should have equal say in decisions. But they also want to find consensus on fundamental visions and strategic calls, such as the dates when major strikes will be held. And trying to respect both principles threatened to derail the conference in Lausanne as it entered its third day.

The split came to a head as the conference was taking up a list of demands. A committee had met the day before to revise a draft that outlined more than 20 specific policy recommendations, covering everything from reforming agriculture to curbing carbon emissions from boats. Thunberg and group of others recommended scrapping these proposals in favor of much broader principles like “follow the science” and “climate justice for everyone.”

“Not one of us agreed to all these demands, because they’re too specific,” Thunberg said in making the recommendation. Saoi O’Connor, a 16-year-old from Ireland, was even more emphatic in arguing against specific demands as the meeting broke up. “Our movement is strong because we haven’t had to do this,” she said to another participant.

Thunberg and O’Connor declined to speak to BuzzFeed News for this story.