Lawmakers Want To Make It Even Harder To Be Gay In Egypt

The law follows an anti-LGBT crackdown in response to a rainbow flag being waved at a rock show in September.

A group of lawmakers in Egypt presented legislation this week that would further criminalize homosexuality in Egypt, reported the news site Masrawy, including making it a crime to “advertise gay gatherings” on social media.

The proposed legislation, which was announced with the backing of 15 members of the Egyptian parliament, would now explicitly make “perverted sexual relations” between people of the same sex punishable by up to five years in prison. “Inciting” or “hosting” same-sex encounters would also carry a sentence of up to three years under the proposal, as would attending a “gay party” or carrying “any sign or code for homosexuals.”

The legislation was reportedly presented to the Speaker of the Egyptian House by MP Riad Abdel Sattar on Wednesday ahead of his formally introducing it for consideration in Parliament.

The proposal follows a fresh wave of arrests that began in late September. The crackdown started as a response to an image posted on Facebook of a group holding a rainbow flag during a concert by Mashrou’ Leila, a Lebanese band whose lead singer is gay.