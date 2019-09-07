James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Ripping Off His Eyeshadow Palette

"BUT when you copy the exact shades & layout from my palette without even trying to hide it...? 🤡🤡"

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

Beauty YouTuber James Charles has accused Wet n Wild of making an eyeshadow palette that appears to be very similar to the one he made with Morphe. It started when Wet n Wild tweeted a teaser of their new palette from Ru Paul's DragCon in New York City. The "40 Palette" is due for release in the fall.



First look at our NEW 40 Palette. Available exclusively at @RuPaulsDragCon NYC. Coming to https://t.co/DfcILGjYdk Fall 2019. #wetnwildbeauty #wetnwild40palette #dragcon #dragconnyc Twitter: @wetnwildbeauty

Charles' Morphe palette was released last November and has 39 colors. It was an instant hit and retails for $39.

It's not known what Wet n Wild's palette will cost, but the brand is known for its low prices. Let's zoom in and compare, shall we? Wet N Wild's palette is on the left, and Charles' is on the right.

Wet N Wild/Twitter, Morphe

While not identical, there are certainly obvious similarities. It took only moments for people to start calling out Wet n Wild.

@wetnwildbeauty @RuPaulsDragCon

@wetnwildbeauty @RuPaulsDragCon

@wetnwildbeauty @RuPaulsDragCon sister snatched an idea

If you’re gonna use the same colors as @jamescharles you should’ve just shuffled them around a bit instead of doing the same layout 😂 https://t.co/432jQH2xYa

Charles himself then weighed in on Twitter.

That’s crazy... your “NEW” palette looks extremely similar. 🤔 https://t.co/ualEHvoLOP Twitter: @jamescharles

He added that while he doesn't claim to "own" colors, "when you copy the exact shades & layout from my palette without even trying to hide it...? 🤡🤡"

there are only so many colors you can put into an eyeshadow palette & I’m not claiming to “own” specific colors. BUT when you copy the exact shades & layout from my palette without even TRYING to hide it...? 🤡🤡 Twitter: @jamescharles