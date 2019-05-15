Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; James Charles / Youtube / Via youtube.com

Friendship breakups and feuds are the fuel that keeps reality television afloat. Viewers take sides, reality stars become the hero or villain of the moment, and everyone feels a little dirty about it as the ratings climb. A similarly entertaining — and debased — moral economy rules the world of YouTube beauty vlogs. And this week, the dramatic friendship breakup between YouTube stars James Charles and Tati Westbrook has reverberated across the internet, far beyond the beauty influencer community. If you’re not familiar with either figure, the feud is a little hard to follow. But according to Westbrook, a 37-year-old beauty vlogger who had previously taken Charles, 19, under her wing, it boils down to this: “Fame, power, and a fat bank account will change almost everyone,” she said in a 43-minute video outlining Charles’s wrongdoing against her, uploaded to YouTube on May 10. The video is titled “BYE SISTER ...,” a shady allusion to Charles’s signature salute to fans on his own channel (“Hi, sisters”). That video, which went massively viral and has now accrued more than 40 million views, and has led a large percentage of the internet to declare Charles “canceled,” was all prompted — in peak 2019 form — by a conflict over gummy vitamins and brand sponsorships. But there is a more serious aspect underlying Westbrook’s video, in which she frames herself as a brave truth-teller, speaking truth to power about James Charles. The most inflammatory accusations against her former friend and mentee are #MeToo-flavored: She alleges that Charles uses his fame and influence to “trick” and “manipulate” straight men into thinking they’re gay. “You are using your fame, your power, your money, to play with people's emotions,” she says. “You're threatening to ruin them. You're threatening to embarrass them, and you're doing that to have them behave sexually in your favor, even if they're straight.” Part of what has fanned the flames of Westbrook’s accusations is that Charles fits so easily into a villain role. Most recently, he has made headlines for the exorbitant prices he charges for fan meet-and-greets, his comments about trans men, and his celebration of his own role in increasing “influencer representation” at the Met Gala. Many onlookers seemed only too ready to literally set fire to their James Charles–branded makeup palettes, given a little provocation. But Westbrook isn’t the hero in this story, either. By accusing Charles of trying to “turn” straight men, she’s branded herself as a moral crusader — rather than a businesswoman who’s upset that a much younger (queer) upstart undercut her by making his own business deals, and by doing so, refused to kowtow and just play the gay best friend. Charles’s YouTube subscriber count has plummeted over the past few days, as Westbrook’s rises — while various allies, enemies, and frenemies continue to wade into the mess. But there’s no moral high ground in sight.

This scandal is one of the rare YouTube dramas to explode into mainstream media, and has become the most memeable takedown since Kim Kardashian Snapchatted her receipts about Taylor Swift. Charles and Westbrook have made headlines from CNN to Entertainment Tonight, in stories that have mostly focused on the feud’s commercial fallout for James Charles. Out of the two, he is the more mainstream famous personality. He was named the first assigned-male gender-nonbinary CoverGirl ambassador; before the feud, at his peak, he had 16 million YouTube subscribers, and nearly 15 million Instagram followers.

Westbrook, in contrast, had 5 million YouTube subscribers and a little under 3 million Instagram followers before her recent burst of fame. As a beauty vlogger and internet persona, she is the kind of woman who unironically calls herself @glamlifeguru, who watches her language for the sake of other “mommies,” and shares her opulent beauty room with her followers. In an industry that is increasingly young and diverse, Westbrook doesn’t provide the most headline-grabbing perspective. She is described as an “OG” vlogger and might be influential in the insular world of beauty YouTubers, but she is not the kind of influencer mentioned in accounts of the way the industry is moving forward and reshaping fashion. So, strategically, Westbrook often collaborates with hipper, younger gay men and nonbinary queer people on her channel, including Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson. Per Westbrook’s own account in her video, she first met Charles when he messaged her years ago about wanting to become a makeup artist and Instagrammer. As his brand exploded online, she says she helped him monetize his YouTube videos, while her husband (who works in the entertainment industry) helped him negotiate a million-dollar contract for his deal with Morphe cosmetics. Since then, he’d become not only a mentee but a friend; Westbrook even invited him to do her wedding makeup. Charles’s star power only grew; Kylie Jenner appeared on his channel.

By accusing Charles of trying to “turn” straight men, Westbrook has branded herself as a moral crusader.

Youtube / Tati / Via youtube.com Tati Westbrook appears in a 43-minute video outlining Charles’s wrongdoing against her, uploaded to YouTube May 10.