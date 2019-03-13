Trump Says The US Is Grounding All Boeing 737 Max 8 And 9s Under An Emergency Order

"We're going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9 and planes associated with that line," he said from the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump announced the US is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes three days after a deadly crash in Ethiopia involving one of the aircrafts.

He added the grounding would be in place "until further notice" and that the Federal Aviation Authority had received new information, including physical evidence from the site of the crash in Ethiopia.



He said pilots and airlines have been notified and any affected planes currently in the air will be grounded upon landing.

"The safety of the American people, of all people, is our paramount concern,” Trump said.



Until now, the US had been one of the last major holdouts to ground the plane models that have now been involved in two deadly crashes.



The first was a Lion Air Max 8 jet that crashed in the Java Sea on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board. The second was on Sunday, when an Ethiopian Airlines flight went down shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board.

The UK, France, Germany, Ireland, India, China, Australia, Indonesia, and Canada have all grounded the models in their airspaces.

In a statement, the FAA said it made the decision "as a result of the data gathering process and new evidence collected at the site and analyzed today."

"The evidence, together with newly refined satellite data available to FAA this morning, led to this decision."