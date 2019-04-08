How TikTok Made "Old Town Road" Become Both A Meme And A Banger

The song went viral thanks to the app. Now it's #15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

If you spend any time on TikTok, you can probably blame the app for getting a song or two stuck in your head. Otherwise obscure or old songs like "Flamingo" by Kero Kero Bonito, "Pretty Boy Swag" by Soulja Boy, and "Fake ID" by Riton and Kah-Lo have been given new life by the lip-synching video app, just to name a few. Truly, can you even call yourself a TikTok user if you haven't found yourself absentmindedly humming "Rockefeller Street" by Getter Jaani? Recent releases have also become instant TikTok hits, like Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," Drake's "In My Feelings," or anything by sad teen superstar Billie Eilish.

But then there's the case of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, a song that can credit its incredible viral success to its massive popularity on TikTok.

The viral single has become notable in its own right for its rejection by traditional country music charts. However, it may also be the first clear example of TikTok turning a song into a meme, then into a smash hit. The song itself was released on Dec. 3, 2018, and Lil Nas X had the savvy from the start to try and turn it into a meme. The 19-year old Atlanta rapper had experience with going viral and creating memes, becoming a tweetdecker on Twitter as a teen. Lil Nas X uploaded the song to TikTok himself, and credits the app with its success. "I promoted the song as a meme for months until it caught on to TikTok and it became way bigger," he told Time.

There are hundreds of thousands of videos using "Old Town Road" on TikTok. The app credits this Portal-inspired video as the first to use the official audio. But the song's big boost came from a hugely popular meme where people drank "yee yee juice," transforming them into a cowboy.



Very quickly, every matter of person and animal was being transformed by yee yee juice.

The meme literally spread around the world. Here's one from Russia.

There's also this video with the most perfect timing.