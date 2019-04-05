Lil Nas X Used To Be A Tweetdecker

Before the rapper was topping the charts with his viral hit "Old Town Road," he was reportedly going viral a whole other way.

Lil Nas X / Instagram / Via instagram.com

Ever since his country-rap song "Old Town Road" took off, Lil Nas X has catapulted to fame. Even more people hopped right on the "yee haw agenda" after the rapper dropped an absolutely fire remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. But before Lil Nas X was topping the charts with his viral hit, he was going viral a whole other way: tweetdecking. As New York magazine first reported, the rapper amassed hundreds of thousands of followers using the banned Twitter practice. Tweetdecking, which BuzzFeed News first reported on, involves artificially inflating tweet engagement through mass-retweeting and other coordinated efforts.

i’m still shook that lil nas x guy was originally that nasmaraj fan account who use to make them scenario threads that went viral and now he’s blocking everyone who mentions that stan account LMFAOOOO finesse of the year i swear he used his clout accordingly

According to New York magazine, Lil Nas X ran the now-suspended account @nasmaraj, which operated as a Nicki Minaj fan account and also posted a variety of viral bait, such as a four-year-old video of a bus monitor being bullied. In 2017, the account posted that he'd thrown his dog a party "and none of the other owners showed up with their dogs." Obviously, it went massively viral. In fact, BuzzFeed News even wrote about it at the time.

@NasMaraj / Twitter