People Are Sharing The Worst Thing Anyone Has Said To Them About Mental Illness
People are using #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness to share their real-life experiences with unhelpful or insensitive comments.
Opening up about mental illness can be cathartic, but it can also bring a wave of unsolicited advice and opinions.
Hattie Gladwell, a reporter with Metro, a UK newspaper, asked people to share the most unhelpful and insensitive things people have said about mental illness using the tag #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness.
1. How you feel on one day has nothing to do with how you feel on another.
2. You don't magically grow out of mental illness.
3. Just because other people have issues doesn't mean yours aren't real.
4. Even people who work in health care can say garbage things.
5. No one should get a guilt trip about their health.
6. Depression is an illness — not an excuse.
7. You can't just snap out of it.
8. Having obsessive compulsive disorder doesn't mean you just like to clean a lot.
9. You have a right to take mental illness into consideration when making choices.
10. If ~positivity~ could cure illness, you wouldn't need doctors.
11. You deserve to have your health taken seriously.
12. Mental illness isn't childish — it's real.
13. And it has nothing to do with how ~good~ your life might appear to others.
14. It's an illness, not a decision.
15. There's no such thing as "looking" like you have a mental illness.
16. Having a mental illness doesn't mean you're selfish.
17. No one can tell you that your feelings aren't valid.
18. Mental illness isn't a choice.
19. Mental illness is not about you.
20. Unsolicited advice isn't necessary or helpful.
21. Mental illness isn't a fad or trend.
22. It's OK to listen more and talk less.
If you need to talk to someone immediately, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Or you can reach suicide helplines outside the US too.
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
