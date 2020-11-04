 Skip To Content
People Are Memeing Mail-In Ballots As The Heroes Of Nov. 4

With the presidential results still up in the air, people are hoping that mail-in ballot counts will be a game changer.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 4, 2020, at 3:54 p.m. ET

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

It's the day after Election Day, and there are still many thousands of votes to be counted before we'll know the full results.

Many of the ballots yet to be counted are mail-in ballots, which are being tallied last in some states. With Michigan and Pennsylvania — two key states for a victory — still hanging in the balance, people are keeping a close eye on exactly what those mail-in ballots will reveal.

That means people are hyping up those mail-in ballots as a potential game changer that could decide everything. And that means memes.

Those ballots could be the hero people are hoping for.

Mail-in ballots be like...
Charlie O'Donnell @ceonyc

Mail-in ballots be like...

Mail-in ballots on their way to save the day #USAElections2020
🏳️‍🌈✨Jay ✨❄️ All Black Lives Matter @jayrotoole

Mail-in ballots on their way to save the day #USAElections2020

mail-in ballots coming to save the midwest right now
E🙇🏻‍♂️ @heylias

mail-in ballots coming to save the midwest right now

The mail-in ballots coming to save everyone #Elections2020
Jo Frost’s Naughty Step @supernannyreact

The mail-in ballots coming to save everyone #Elections2020

Either way, they could make a huge change late in the game.

Democratic mail-in ballots coming in from swing states this morning like
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

Democratic mail-in ballots coming in from swing states this morning like

The mail-in ballots coming in like
Ben Yahr @benyahr

The mail-in ballots coming in like

US: The election is finally over. MAIL-IN BALLOTS:
Sports Law Lust🎙 @SportsLawLust

US: The election is finally over. MAIL-IN BALLOTS:

These ballots are also being closely watched because Donald Trump and other Republicans have spent the last few months trying to falsely discredit mail-in voting, even though Trump himself voted by mail.

Mail-in ballots right now
The Gay Burn Book @SouthernHomo

Mail-in ballots right now

tr*mp: as far as I’m concerned, we already won it the mail-in ballots:
veronica 🦃🍂 @v_douglas8

tr*mp: as far as I’m concerned, we already won it the mail-in ballots:

It's a real nail-biter now because everything just feels so slow.

county officials counting mail-in ballots today
helen @helen

county officials counting mail-in ballots today

But when we finally get there, we'll finally have a winner.

"Mail-in ballots"
Tyler @tmonson23

"Mail-in ballots"

