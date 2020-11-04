People Are Memeing Mail-In Ballots As The Heroes Of Nov. 4

It's the day after Election Day, and there are still many thousands of votes to be counted before we'll know the full results.

Many of the ballots yet to be counted are mail-in ballots, which are being tallied last in some states. With Michigan and Pennsylvania — two key states for a victory — still hanging in the balance, people are keeping a close eye on exactly what those mail-in ballots will reveal.

That means people are hyping up those mail-in ballots as a potential game changer that could decide everything. And that means memes.

Those ballots could be the hero people are hoping for.