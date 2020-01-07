The Model Who Went Viral For Offering Nude Photos In Exchange For Donations For Australia Says She's Raised An Estimated $1 Million
Now other online sex workers are joining the cause.
The model who went viral this week for inspiring people to donate to Australian bushfire relief in exchange for her nude photos now estimates she has raised more than $1 million.
Kaylen Ward, 20, ignited the craze on Jan. 3 with a tweet saying she would send a nude photo to anyone who provided proof that they donated to one of a list of organizations working in Australia.
That tweet blew up and just a few days later, Ward estimates more than $1 million donations have been generated.
Ward told BuzzFeed News she's "extremely overwhelmed" but "so happy."
It's hard to pin down an exact number of donations attributed to Ward, and BuzzFeed News cannot verify the $1 million figure. Her estimate is based on how many legitimate donation receipts are being sent per minute that meet the minimum of $10. Ward said that about 50% of the messages she's getting are legit, after filtering out fake receipts and other messages, such as ones from well-wishers.
"We had some people who donated a lot of money," she said. "One person $5,000 and at least 10 people $1,000. Those we made sure we had their name and a second verification of the payment."
She estimates she and a small team she's hired to respond to the requests have now sent out 10,000 nude photos. The demand has been so overwhelming that they've had to stop.
Since the money has gone directly to charities, Ward herself isn't getting a cut, although her social media following has grown exponentially since the campaign started. Her Instagram, however, was shut down in the process.
A Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News her account "was disabled for violating our policies. Offering nude images is not allowed on Instagram."
Given Ward's massive success, other online sex workers are joining the cause and offering photos for proof of donations, such as porn actress Riley Reid.
As have models Jenna Lee and Emma Elliot.
Lee told the National Post she estimates she's raised $40,000 so far.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.