The Model Who Went Viral For Offering Nude Photos In Exchange For Donations For Australia Says She's Raised An Estimated $1 Million

Now other online sex workers are joining the cause.

Kaylen Ward

The model who went viral this week for inspiring people to donate to Australian bushfire relief in exchange for her nude photos now estimates she has raised more than $1 million. Kaylen Ward, 20, ignited the craze on Jan. 3 with a tweet saying she would send a nude photo to anyone who provided proof that they donated to one of a list of organizations working in Australia.

I’m sending nudes to every person who donates atleast $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated. Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires

That tweet blew up and just a few days later, Ward estimates more than $1 million donations have been generated.

Would you believe me if I told you we raised an estimated $1million 😭😭😭😭😭

Ward told BuzzFeed News she's "extremely overwhelmed" but "so happy." It's hard to pin down an exact number of donations attributed to Ward, and BuzzFeed News cannot verify the $1 million figure. Her estimate is based on how many legitimate donation receipts are being sent per minute that meet the minimum of $10. Ward said that about 50% of the messages she's getting are legit, after filtering out fake receipts and other messages, such as ones from well-wishers. "We had some people who donated a lot of money," she said. "One person $5,000 and at least 10 people $1,000. Those we made sure we had their name and a second verification of the payment."

She estimates she and a small team she's hired to respond to the requests have now sent out 10,000 nude photos. The demand has been so overwhelming that they've had to stop. Since the money has gone directly to charities, Ward herself isn't getting a cut, although her social media following has grown exponentially since the campaign started. Her Instagram, however, was shut down in the process. A Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News her account "was disabled for violating our policies. Offering nude images is not allowed on Instagram." Given Ward's massive success, other online sex workers are joining the cause and offering photos for proof of donations, such as porn actress Riley Reid.

I saw first hand how horrid the #AustraliaFires are. People & animals are dying & losing their homes. Please help spread awareness & donate. Email me proof of donation & I’ll send you personal photos &/or videos. https://t.co/h7E1GCkV0k Email: riley@reidmylips.com

As have models Jenna Lee and Emma Elliot.

Joining @lilearthangelk! I’m sending this nude to every person who donates atleast $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in #Australia. You must DM me confirmation that you donated, nude sent via DM. Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires

@TheJennaLee_ @lilearthangelk Im joining these babes to help with #AustraliaFires #AustraliaOnFire. $10 donation or more with confirmation, nude sent in DM

Lee told the National Post she estimates she's raised $40,000 so far.