Instagram Deactivated The Account Of A Nude Model Who Raised Thousands For Australia Fire Relief

Kaylen Ward

A model says she's raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Australian bushfire relief by offering nude photos in exchange for donations.

Kaylen Ward, 20, is now calling herself The Naked Philanthropist on social media. The Los Angeles influencer and online sex worker was recently looking at coverage of the fires in Australia and wondered how she could help.

"I was seeing all the posts on Twitter about the Australian fires and I was really concerned there wasn't a lot of media coverage and not a lot of people donating," she told BuzzFeed News. That's when she had an idea. Ward already sells nude photos online, so why not do it for charity? On Jan. 3, she tweeted that anyone who sent proof that they'd donated at least $10 to a list of Australian charities would get a nude photos in their DMs.

I’m sending nudes to every person who donates atleast $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated. Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires

The tweet took off, with more than 40,000 retweets, and Ward's inbox was soon flooded. "I was expecting to raise maybe $1,000 but the tweet blew up," she said. She's now hired a team of four people to help her sort through the thousands and thousands of DMs she's received. They've been working around the clock to verify donation confirmations as best they can and reply with the promised nude.

Ward said that so far, they estimate more than $300,000 has been raised thanks to her campaign. To her surprise, the reaction online has also been overwhelmingly positive, she said.

A woman @lilearthangelk raised $100k in a day for charity by sending nudes to people who had proof of donating to the Aussie wildfires and all I gotta say is not all heroes wear clothes.

But Instagram has thrown a bit of a wrench into her plans. Although she was running the campaign on Twitter, word of it spread to Instagram, where Ward had 50,000 followers. On Saturday, Ward said Instagram shut down her account, claiming she'd violated their guidelines.

My Instagram got deleted 😭🥺

In a screenshot posted by Ward, Instagram said she had posted "sexually suggestive content," though the model denies she broke any rules. She's tried to reach out to Instagram but hasn't heard back. Instagram has not responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Now, fake accounts trying to capitalize on her viral do-gooding are popping up.

INSTAGRAM DEACTIVED MY SECOND ACCOUNT. I don’t have an Instagram. None of these are real

Ward, however, has pledged to keep replying to as many DMs are she and her team can.

My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But fuck it, save the koalas.