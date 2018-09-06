Police Searched The Home Of The Couple Who Raised Money For A Man Who's Homeless

"As of this time, there have been no charges filed. Further updates will be provided as circumstances warrant."

"Due to the enormous public interest in this matter, I am confirming that a search warrant was executed early this morning by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Florence Township Police Department at the residence of Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.

The warrant was executed Thursday at the couple's New Jersey home. McClure and Mark D'Amico appeared to be home during the search.

Police have searched the home of Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, the couple behind a GoFundMe campaign for a man living on the streets in Philadelphia who has now accused them of mishandling the money.

Mark D’Amico seen swinging golf club and playing fetch with dog outside Bordentown home where authorities executing search warrant in Gofundme case. https://t.co/4JAQf6DvSy

McClure and D'Amico raised more than $400,000 for Johnny Bobbitt, a Philadelphia man who they said helped McClure when she ran out of gas on a highway last November. The story went viral at the time, spurring on the GoFundMe campaign.



The couple said all the money would be used to help Bobbitt get a vehicle, a home, and trust funds in his name. However, Bobbitt recently came forward to say he'd only received less than half of the money and accused the couple of mishandling the funds. He said he's since gone back to living without a home and using drugs.

Bobbitt pursued legal action and a judge ordered the couple to place the remaining money is an escrow account. But, this week, Bobbitt's lawyer told ABC News the remaining money — estimated to be at least $200,000 — is gone.

Bobbitt accused the couple of spending the money themselves, pointing to a recent purchase of a used BMW. ABC13 has been tracking the couple on social media, including pictures of them on vacations to Las Vegas and New York City over the last few months. McClure and D'Amico have told media all purchases were made with their own money.

According to ABC, the BMW was seized during the search. A judge has also ordered the couple to appear in court.

In a statement, a GoFundMe spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the company is working with law enforcement to ensure Bobbitt receives all the money raised on his behalf.

The GoFundMe Guarantee, which is meant to ensure that donors and beneficiaries are protected in cases of misuse, will provide the balance of the funds the Bobbitt was due, the company said later Thursday.

"Johnny will be made whole and we're committing that he'll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefitted from," GoFundMe and Bobbitt's attorney said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson said the company gave $20,000 to a bank account created by Bobbitt's legal team to provide assistance during the investigation.