This Homeless Man Says He Can't Access Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Him On GoFundMe

A man in Philadelphia says he's homeless again despite a GoFundMe campaign to help him raise over $400,000.

Johnny Bobbitt made headlines last November when he used his last $20 to help a woman stranded on the side of the road.

The woman, Kate McClure, was on her way to Philadelphia when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. Bobbitt saw her pull over, told her to lock her doors, then returned with a can of gas to get her moving again.

"Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn’t repay him at that moment because I didn’t have any cash, but I have been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks," McCLure wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. "I repaid him for the gas, gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks, and I give him a few dollars every time I see him."

McClure was so touched by what Bobbitt did that she and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, started a GoFundMe campaign for Bobbitt. They said the funds would be used for a new home, a 1999 Ford Ranger (Bobbitt's dream vehicle), and trusts in his name.