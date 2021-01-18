 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The FBI Is Investigating Whether A Woman Stole A Laptop From Nancy Pelosi's Office And Planned To Sell It To Russia

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

The FBI Is Investigating Whether A Woman Stole A Laptop From Nancy Pelosi's Office And Planned To Sell It To Russia

Riley June Williams is facing charges related to entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 18, 2021, at 11:44 a.m. ET

Posted on January 18, 2021, at 11:28 a.m. ET

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Supporters of Donald Trump walk through the office suite of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after breaching the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI is investigating whether a woman who took part in the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and planned to sell it to Russia.

The claim, which is still under investigation, is detailed in an affidavit filed by the FBI on Sunday, outlining the case against Riley June Williams, a Pennsylvania woman who was seen in footage of the insurrection inside the Capitol directing crowds.

According to the affidavit, a person identified as Williams' former romantic partner called the FBI tip line to identify Williams. The tipster told the FBI that they had spoken to friends of Williams who showed them a video of the woman taking a laptop or hard drive from Pelosi's office, the affidavit states.

The tipster "stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service."

It also notes that, "for unknown reasons," the sale fell through and that Williams either still has the device or has since destroyed it.

The FBI said in the affidavit that the tip remains under investigation. Williams is facing charges related to entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

In the days following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Pelosi's chief of staff, Drew Hammill, tweeted that "a laptop that was only used for presentations" was taken from a conference room.

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it is not clear if there is any link between Hammill's tweet and the FBI's investigation.

A laptop from a conference room was stolen. It was a laptop that was only used for presentations. https://t.co/S7YGPnLaWy
Drew Hammill @Drew_Hammill

A laptop from a conference room was stolen. It was a laptop that was only used for presentations. https://t.co/S7YGPnLaWy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Drew_Hammill

Williams was identified in the affidavit as a woman wearing a brown coat and black-and-white zebra print bag on the day of the attempted coup. The FBI described video footage where Williams is reportedly physically directing crowds toward a staircase while she yelled, "upstairs, upstairs, upstairs."

According to the FBI, the staircase shown in the video footage leads up to Pelosi's office.

FBI

In an interview with local law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania, Williams' father confirmed he attended the rally on Jan. 6 with his daughter, but they did not stick together throughout the day.

According to the affidavit, Williams "packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks." She has since changed her phone number and deleted her accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram, and Parler, according to the FBI.

A woman who answered a phone number associated with Williams' mother declined to comment. Williams' father did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT