The Life Of Our 41st President, George Herbert Walker Bush, In Photos
The 41st president of the United States was a member of a central American political dynasty that also sent his eldest son to the Oval Office. He died on Friday, Nov. 30 at 94.
-
Laura is a senior photo editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Laura Geiser at laura.geiser@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Dru Moorhouse is the deputy copy chief for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Drusilla Moorhouse at dru.moorhouse@buzzfeed.com.