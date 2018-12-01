BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Life Of Our 41st President, George Herbert Walker Bush, In Photos

The Life Of Our 41st President, George Herbert Walker Bush, In Photos

The 41st president of the United States was a member of a central American political dynasty that also sent his eldest son to the Oval Office. He died on Friday, Nov. 30 at 94.

By Laura Geiser and Drusilla Moorhouse

Headshot of Laura Geiser

Laura Geiser

Senior Photo Editor

Headshot of Drusilla Moorhouse

Drusilla Moorhouse

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 1, 2018, at 12:27 a.m. ET

Former President George H.W. Bush at the Bush Library on Oct. 24, 2011, in College Station, Texas.
David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images

Former President George H.W. Bush at the Bush Library on Oct. 24, 2011, in College Station, Texas.

Bush, seen here as a toddler, was born in Milton, Massachusetts, on June 12, 1924.
Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

Bush, seen here as a toddler, was born in Milton, Massachusetts, on June 12, 1924.

Bush poses in his baseball uniform at Yale University, circa 1945–48.
Mct / Getty Images

Bush poses in his baseball uniform at Yale University, circa 1945–48.

US Navy pilot George Bush sits in the cockpit of his torpedo bomber &quot;Barbara III,&quot; named after his girlfriend and future wife Barbara Pierce. Circa 1943–1945.
Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

US Navy pilot George Bush sits in the cockpit of his torpedo bomber "Barbara III," named after his girlfriend and future wife Barbara Pierce. Circa 1943–1945.

Future president George H.W. Bush gives his son (and also future president) a better view of the Yale University campus, circa 1947.
Historical / Getty Images

Future president George H.W. Bush gives his son (and also future president) a better view of the Yale University campus, circa 1947.

George and Barbara Bush relax at home with their children, Marvin, Jeb, Neil, George W., and Dorothy, in Houston in 1964.
Historical / Getty Images

George and Barbara Bush relax at home with their children, Marvin, Jeb, Neil, George W., and Dorothy, in Houston in 1964.

Bush, his wife Barbara, and supporters on the night of his 1966 election to the House of Representatives for Texas&#x27;s 7th Congressional District in Houston.
Historical / Getty Images

Bush, his wife Barbara, and supporters on the night of his 1966 election to the House of Representatives for Texas's 7th Congressional District in Houston.

Bush, a Texas representative, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee considering his nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Bush, a Texas representative, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee considering his nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations

Bush, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations from 1971 to 1973, poses under the UN voting board in this undated photo.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Bush, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations from 1971 to 1973, poses under the UN voting board in this undated photo.

President Richard Nixon speaks with Bush, then chair of the Republican National Committee, and co-chair Janet Johnston in the White House Oval Office on March 9, 1973.
John Duricka / AP

President Richard Nixon speaks with Bush, then chair of the Republican National Committee, and co-chair Janet Johnston in the White House Oval Office on March 9, 1973.

Vice President Bush presides over a Cabinet meeting in the absence of President Reagan, who was recovering from a gunshot wound, in 1981.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Vice President Bush presides over a Cabinet meeting in the absence of President Reagan, who was recovering from a gunshot wound, in 1981.

Vice President Bush and West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl view East Berlin over the Berlin Wall in 1983.
Sahm Doherty / Getty Images

Vice President Bush and West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl view East Berlin over the Berlin Wall in 1983.

Bush squares off against Geraldine Ferraro in a vice presidential debate on Oct. 11, 1984.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Bush squares off against Geraldine Ferraro in a vice presidential debate on Oct. 11, 1984.

Vice President Bush watches the 1988 Republican nomination returns with family members at his hotel room in New Orleans.
Shepard Sherbell / Getty Images

Vice President Bush watches the 1988 Republican nomination returns with family members at his hotel room in New Orleans.

Vice President Bush gives a speech at the 1988 Republican Convention, accepting that party&#x27;s nomination for the presidency.
Philip Gould / Getty Images

Vice President Bush gives a speech at the 1988 Republican Convention, accepting that party's nomination for the presidency.

Bush is sworn in as the 41st president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1989.
Library Of Congress

Bush is sworn in as the 41st president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1989.

President Bush stresses the dangers of cocaine as part of his administration&#x27;s continued &quot;War on Drugs&quot; campaign in this undated photo.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

President Bush stresses the dangers of cocaine as part of his administration's continued "War on Drugs" campaign in this undated photo.

President Bush relaxes on the White House lawn with springer spaniel Millie and her puppies on May 4, 1989.
Historical / Getty Images

President Bush relaxes on the White House lawn with springer spaniel Millie and her puppies on May 4, 1989.

President Bush visits with Pope John Paul II in this undated photo.
Vittoriano Rastelli / Getty Images

President Bush visits with Pope John Paul II in this undated photo.

President Bush peers out from a bunker during a visit with US troops deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield on Nov. 25, 1990.
Historical / Getty Images

President Bush peers out from a bunker during a visit with US troops deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield on Nov. 25, 1990.

President Bush meets with his Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas at his vacation home in 1991. Bush would appoint two Supreme Court justices during his administration: Thomas and David Souter.
David Valdez / Getty Images

President Bush meets with his Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas at his vacation home in 1991. Bush would appoint two Supreme Court justices during his administration: Thomas and David Souter.

President Bush announces Operation Restore Hope from the Oval Office on Dec. 4, 1992. The operation sent US troops to Somalia to protect humanitarian relief convoys intended to feed the country&#x27;s starving people.
Dennis Cook / AP

President Bush announces Operation Restore Hope from the Oval Office on Dec. 4, 1992. The operation sent US troops to Somalia to protect humanitarian relief convoys intended to feed the country's starving people.

President Bush holds a camera for a selfie with Marines on Jan. 1, 1993, in Baidoa, Somalia.
John Moore / AP

President Bush holds a camera for a selfie with Marines on Jan. 1, 1993, in Baidoa, Somalia.

Left: President Bush watches comedian Dana Carvey teach his George Bush impersonation to guests at the White House on Dec. 7, 1992. Right: Dana Carvey impersonates George Bush in a Saturday Night Live skit on Nov. 10, 1990.
Robert Giroux / AFP / Getty Images Alan Singer / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Left: President Bush watches comedian Dana Carvey teach his George Bush impersonation to guests at the White House on Dec. 7, 1992. Right: Dana Carvey impersonates George Bush in a Saturday Night Live skit on Nov. 10, 1990.

President Bush campaigns for re-election in Arlington, Ohio, in this undated photo.
Ralf-finn Hestoft / Getty Images

President Bush campaigns for re-election in Arlington, Ohio, in this undated photo.

George H.W. Bush watches his successor being sworn in as president by Chief Justice William Rehnquist during Bill Clinton&#x27;s first inauguration on Jan. 20, 1993.
Reuters Photographer / Reuters

George H.W. Bush watches his successor being sworn in as president by Chief Justice William Rehnquist during Bill Clinton's first inauguration on Jan. 20, 1993.

Former President Bush prepares to land after a parachute jump onto the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on June 9, 1999, to commemorate his 75th birthday.
Laura L. Camden / Getty Images

Former President Bush prepares to land after a parachute jump onto the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on June 9, 1999, to commemorate his 75th birthday.

Former President Bush awaits the poll results with his son and presidential candidate George W. Bush at the governor&#x27;s mansion in Austin on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2000.
Brooks Kraft / Getty Images

Former President Bush awaits the poll results with his son and presidential candidate George W. Bush at the governor's mansion in Austin on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2000.

Former President Bush unveils a portrait of himself and son, George W. Bush, at the George Bush Library on April 21, 2003 in College Station, Texas.
Joe Mitchell / Getty Images

Former President Bush unveils a portrait of himself and son, George W. Bush, at the George Bush Library on April 21, 2003 in College Station, Texas.

Former President Bush with sons President George W. Bush and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush at the christening ceremony of the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2006.
Lawrence Jackson / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Bush with sons President George W. Bush and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush at the christening ceremony of the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2006.

Former President George H.W. Bush meets with President George W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7, 2009, in the Oval Office of the White House.
Mct / Getty Images

Former President George H.W. Bush meets with President George W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7, 2009, in the Oval Office of the White House.

President Barack Obama awards former President George H.W. Bush the 2010 Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House on Feb. 15, 2011.
Charles Dharapak / ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Barack Obama awards former President George H.W. Bush the 2010 Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House on Feb. 15, 2011.

Former President Bush and wife Barbara attend a special screening of 41 on June 12, 2012, in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Former President Bush and wife Barbara attend a special screening of 41 on June 12, 2012, in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Former President Bush receives the 5000th Daily Point of Light award at the White House on July 15, 2013. Obama hosted Bush and his wife Barbara to honor the Daily Point of Light program, which started in response to Bush&#x27;s call for volunteerism.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Former President Bush receives the 5000th Daily Point of Light award at the White House on July 15, 2013. Obama hosted Bush and his wife Barbara to honor the Daily Point of Light program, which started in response to Bush's call for volunteerism.

Former President Bush is awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree during Harvard commencement ceremonies on May 29, 2014, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Steven Senne / AP

Former President Bush is awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree during Harvard commencement ceremonies on May 29, 2014, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Former President Bush looks up at the casket of his wife Barbara Bush with his daughter Dorothy &quot;Doro&quot; Bush Koch as they wait for the mourners during the visitation at St. Martin&#x27;s Episcopal Church in Houston on April 20, 2018. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92.
Handout / Office of George H.W. Bush

Former President Bush looks up at the casket of his wife Barbara Bush with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch as they wait for the mourners during the visitation at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston on April 20, 2018. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92.

American Vice-President George Bush (Photo by jean-Louis Atlan/Sygma via Getty Images)
Jean-louis Atlan / Getty Images

American Vice-President George Bush (Photo by jean-Louis Atlan/Sygma via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT