Phone Recordings Reveal Interrogation Of Gay Korean Soldiers, NGO Claims

A South Korean gay rights group has released a series of secret phone recordings in which a soldier was allegedly interrogated about his sexuality, amid allegations the country's top general ordered a sweeping investigation into gay soldiers.

The tape was released this week by the Center for Military Human Rights Korea (MHRK), a Korean NGO that provides legal assistance to gay soldiers. Last week, the group's director, Lim Tae-hoon, called for general Jang Jun-kyu, the Army chief of staff, to step down over claims – since denied – he ordered a witch-hunt that has resulted in charges against at least 20 soldiers.

Homosexuality is not a crime for civilians in South Korea, but is prohibited in the military, and punishable with up to a year in prison. The United States military, which has nearly 30,000 troops stationed in the country and provides training and shares bases with Korean soldiers, has allowed gay and lesbian soldiers to serve openly since 2011.

Korean law requires at least two years of military service for male citizens, meaning most South Korean men will spend some time living under the threat of prosecution if they have a same-sex relationship.

Korean Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Moon Sang-kyun said in an April 13 press briefing that the ministry was aware of the group's allegations and was investigating. "We can, however, confirm that the general himself has never made such orders," he said.

MHRK claimed the as yet unverified tape, which was made public through social video startup Dot Face, appeared to reveal ongoing investigations into several men currently serving in the military.

In the audio, the NGO said, an officer with the army's investigation unit allegedly interrogated a soldier about his relationship with another soldier, asking him questions about sex, and pressed for information about other soldiers who may be gay.

At one point, the investigator said he had "400 pages" of evidence about the soldier's relationship: "It’s two books of A4 paper. Just by looking at that, you can totally see your relationship right away with this guy. So if you lie to me, it’s not like we’re just going to let it slide."