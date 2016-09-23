BuzzFeed News

Poll: What Was The Worst Thing Ted Cruz Or Donald Trump Said About The Other Guy?

politics / poll

Poll: What Was The Worst Thing Ted Cruz Or Donald Trump Said About The Other Guy?

The best of the worst.

By Kyle Blaine

Headshot of Kyle Blaine

Kyle Blaine

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 23, 2016, at 5:05 p.m. ET

For months, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump said terrible things about each other.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Cruz even refused to endorse Trump at the convention.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

People booed.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Anyway, that's over now. Cruz packed it in and endorsed Trump on Friday.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
To toast 2016, we want to know: What's the worst thing Trump or Cruz said about the other guy?

  1. Cruz on Trump:

    Correct
    Incorrect
    "This man is a pathological liar. He doesn't know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth."
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Donald, you are a sniveling coward, and leave Heidi the hell alone."
    Correct
    Incorrect
    “Well, look, I think he may shift in his new rallies to play ‘New York, New York’ because Donald comes from New York and he embodies New York values.”
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Donald Trump is such a narcissist that Barack Obama looks at him and says, 'Dude, what's your problem?’”
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "He is proud of being a serial philanderer."
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "The man is utterly amoral."
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "I will say this: Donald's campaign, his entire campaign is built on a lie."
  1. Trump on Cruz:

    Correct
    Incorrect
    "How can Ted Cruz be an Evangelical Christian when he lies so much and is so dishonest?"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Accusing Cruz's father of being involved in the JFK assassination. ("His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald being, you know, shot. I mean the whole thing is ridiculous. What is this? Right? Prior to his being shot. And nobody even brings it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Retweeting an unflattering photo of Cruz's wife, and suggesting something was wrong with her. ("Lyin' Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a G.Q. shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin' Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!")
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Suggesting Cruz was ineligible to be president. ("If @TedCruz doesn't clean up his act, stop cheating, & doing negative ads, I have standing to sue him for not being a natural born citizen.")
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Lying Cruz put out a statement, “Trump & Rubio are w/Obama on gay marriage." Cruz is the worst liar, crazy or very dishonest. Perhaps all 3?"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "One of the biggest liars I've ever seen in my life, I really mean it."
