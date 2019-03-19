Wendy Williams Revealed She’s Been Living In A Sober House And Is Recovering From Addiction
"Either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know,” Williams said on her talk show.
After taking a two-month hiatus away from her show, Wendy Williams revealed Tuesday she’s been recovering from addiction-related issues and is living in a sober house.
“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house," Williams said through tears on Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show. "And you know, I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past and I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."
The talk show host said she wanted to be honest with her viewers because her fans know her to be a “very truthful and open person,” so she decided to open up about her experience with addiction.
According to Williams, the only other person in her life who was aware of the extent of her addiction was her husband, Kevin Hunter.
“There are people in your family, it might be you, you have been struggling, and I want you to know more of the story," she continued.
“So, this is my autobiographical story, and I'm living it. I'm telling you this.”
Williams said that every day she goes to pilates, attends sober “meetings around town in the tristate area,” then her 24-hour sober coach brings her back to the sober house she’s been living in “with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."
"They hog the TV and watch soccer, we talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 p.m. Lights out by 10 p.m.,” Williams said.
“So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth."
“I know, either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know,” she said. “I don't care.”
CNN’s Don Lemon was among those who tweeted in support of Williams, writing, “I say bravest woman I know. @WendyWilliams finally speaks her truth about recovery.”
Williams also talked about the launch of her her nonprofit organization, the Hunter Foundation, which is a 24-hour hotline service that she said has “already successfully placed 56 people in recovery centers around the world.”
