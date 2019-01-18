Wendy Williams Is Taking A Break From Her Show For Health Reasons

Wendy Williams is taking a break from her show following a shoulder fracture and other health-related issues, according to a statement shared on her Twitter account.

“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ disease that will require treatment,” the statement said. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.”

Debmar-Mercury syndication company, which works with Williams, also released a statement, saying they “wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision” and “will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

The talk show host also took a break from work last year per her doctor’s orders when she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease. The diagnosis followed an incident in which Williams fainted on her show in November 2017.