“This Is Us” Star Eris Baker Opened Up About Tess's Sexuality

Chrissy Metz and Eris Baker in This Is Us .

On this most recent season of NBC’s This Is Us, Tess Pearson, portrayed by 13-year actor Eris Baker, told some of her family members for the first time that she's still figuring things out when it comes to her sexuality.

“Pretty soon, you’re going to have your first kiss and your first boyfriend,” Tess’s aunt Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) said to her during the “Six Thanksgivings" episode, which aired back in November.

“Or girlfriend,” Tess replied to her aunt, signaling for the first time on the show that she may be part of the LGBT community.

In the episodes since, the character has spoken with her parents, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and told them she thinks she might be gay.

Baker opened up about the experience of representing an LGBTQ character on-screen in an interview on Wednesday, calling the response to Tess’s recent revelations “amazing.”

“It’s been so lovely because I know that we live in a world of hatred and the response and the love that I was getting, the feedback I was getting, was beautiful,” Baker said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM.

“It’s all about embracing love," she said.