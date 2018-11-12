Marvel Comics Giant Stan Lee Has Died At 95

The comic writer and film producer was best known for co-creating iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, the Hulk, the X-Men, and Black Panther.

Washington Post / Getty Images Lee in 2011.

Stan Lee, the comic book writer and co-creator of nearly every legendary Marvel character, has died, multiple media outlets reported Monday. He was 95. Lee was rushed to the hospital from his home in Los Angeles early in the morning, Variety reported. His cause of death was not released and his representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. During his eight-decade career, Lee was a pioneer of geek fandom, co-creating a long list of beloved comic book characters in the Marvel Universe, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the X-Men, the Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and Ant-Man. In 2008, Lee was honored as “one of America's most prolific storytellers” by then-president George W. Bush, who awarded him the National Medal of Arts. “His complex plots and humane superheroes celebrate courage, honesty, and the importance of helping the less fortunate, reflecting America's inherent goodness,” the White House said in awarding him the honor.



Mark Wilson / Getty Images Lee in 2008 with then-president George W. Bush.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber on Dec. 28, 1922, Lee was the son of two Romanian-Jewish immigrants, Celia and Jack Lieber, in New York City. He had one brother, Larry Lieber, who is also a comic book artist and co-created Iron Man, Thor, and Ant-Man along with Lee. Lee showed an interest in comics at a young age. When he was just 17, he began working at Timely Publications, which would eventually be called Marvel. (Then-owner Martin Goodman was Lee’s cousin through marriage.) The first superhero story that Lee wrote was Captain America No. 3. By the age of 19, he was acting as the editor-in-chief of Timely Publications. Speaking to NPR about his creative process in 2010, Lee said he wanted to emphasize the humanity in his superheroes instead of just focusing on the physical battles they faced. “I tried to make them the kind of comics that I would want to read if I read comics. And I was just tired of the same old idea that all you needed was a lot of panels of people fighting each other and that would get the readers,” he said. “I felt it would be fun to learn a little about their private lives, about their personalities and show that they are human as well as super.”

/ AP Lee in 1976 overseeing an edition of Spider-Man.

Lee was recognized for his work with an induction into the Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995, two notable awards in the comic book industry. His award-winning comics were eventually brought to life on the big screen as superhero movies began to dominate at the box office, endearing Lee and Marvel to a new generation of fans. Lee served as an executive producer on many of the films based on his original comics. He even appeared in a handful of the movies, making cameos in films like X-Men (2000), Spider-Man (2002), Iron Man (2008), The Avengers (2012), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Deadpool (2016), and Black Panther (2018). Disney bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4 billion. In the years since, the company has grossed $21.3 billion in Marvel films alone, but Lee made only a fraction of that because, although he created the characters and their stories, the rights belonged to Marvel. It wasn’t until later in life that Lee publicly said he regretted not negotiating a better deal for himself. "I was stupid in a business way," Lee said. "I should have been greedier."

Chris Pizzello / AP Lee in 2018 with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.