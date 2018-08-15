“Smallville” Actor Allison Mack Wants Permission To Work Again While She Awaits Her Sex Cult Trial

Mack is currently under house arrest for her alleged involvement in Keith Raniere’s NXIVM group, which prosecutors say masked an abusive sex cult.

Former Smallville actor Allison Mack, who was arrested in April for her involvement in Keith Raniere’s alleged sex cult, has asked for more lenient bail restrictions so she can work again while she awaits her upcoming trial.

In a letter from Mack’s lawyers to a Brooklyn federal judge Tuesday, the actor requested permission to leave her house to seek work, go to school, and also attend religious services once a week.

“The proposed modifications will allow Ms. Mack to contribute to society and her own self-betterment while she awaits the resolution of the criminal charges,” her lawyers wrote.

“These activities not only will allow Ms. Mack to use her time productively while awaiting trial, but will also assist with her reintegration into society if she is vindicated of the charges or even in the unlikely event that she is convicted after trial.”

Mack’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.