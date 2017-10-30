BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"House Of Cards" Will End After Season 6

Arts & Entertainment

"House Of Cards" Will End After Season 6

Netflix has declined to say what prompted the decision to end its popular drama starring Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a fellow actor.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 30, 2017, at 3:54 p.m. ET

Posted on October 30, 2017, at 11:27 a.m. ET

Netflix is ending House of Cards after its sixth season, the company confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Netflix has not said what prompted the decision to end the series, but the confirmation comes one day after the original series&#x27; lead actor, Kevin Spacey, was accused publicly for the first time by another actor of sexual misconduct.And in a joint statement with Media Rights Capital, Netflix said it was deeply troubled by the allegations detailed in a Oct. 29 BuzzFeed News report, in which actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.&quot;Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,&quot; the companies said. &quot;In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the series cancellation, said the decision to not renew the series had been the works for a while. According to Variety, Netflix and Media Rights Capital production company are in the process of developing a possible House of Cards spinoff that doesn&#x27;t include Frank Underwood, Spacey&#x27;s character, in the storyline.BuzzFeed News was the first to report that Rapp — who is known for his roles in The Star Trek: Discovery, Rent, and Six Degrees of Separation — alleges Spacey, then 26, befriended him when they were both performing on Broadway, invited him over to his apartment for a party, and when everyone else had gone, picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, and climbed on top of him.Spacey then responded to the allegations on Twitter.&quot;I&#x27;m beyond horrified to hear this story,&quot; Spacey wrote. &quot;I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.&quot;
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Netflix has not said what prompted the decision to end the series, but the confirmation comes one day after the original series' lead actor, Kevin Spacey, was accused publicly for the first time by another actor of sexual misconduct.

And in a joint statement with Media Rights Capital, Netflix said it was deeply troubled by the allegations detailed in a Oct. 29 BuzzFeed News report, in which actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey," the companies said. "In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the series cancellation, said the decision to not renew the series had been the works for a while. According to Variety, Netflix and Media Rights Capital production company are in the process of developing a possible House of Cards spinoff that doesn't include Frank Underwood, Spacey's character, in the storyline.

BuzzFeed News was the first to report that Rapp — who is known for his roles in The Star Trek: Discovery, Rent, and Six Degrees of Separation — alleges Spacey, then 26, befriended him when they were both performing on Broadway, invited him over to his apartment for a party, and when everyone else had gone, picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, and climbed on top of him.

Spacey then responded to the allegations on Twitter.

"I'm beyond horrified to hear this story," Spacey wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Before Netflix's confirmation of the series' end, a lot of people had called for it to be canceled in the wake of Rapp's allegations.

David Giesbrecht / Netflix

The show was a hit for Netflix and Spacey, who earned a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Frank Underwood.

David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Since premiering in 2013, Spacey has played the character in the Netflix original series, opposite Robin Wright, who plays Frank's wife, Claire Underwood.

House of Cards Season 5 started streaming on May 30, 2017.
David Giesbrecht / Netflix

House of Cards Season 5 started streaming on May 30, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the recent reaction on social media to the allegations against Spacey, a lot of people probably won't miss the show.

I'm not watching House of Cards or any other thing Kevin Spacey has done ever again.
Leonardo @leo_otr95

I'm not watching House of Cards or any other thing Kevin Spacey has done ever again.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Your move, Netflix. Could the streaming service be forced to turn its back on the man who put the company on the ma… https://t.co/MgEqoANtek
Andrew Wallenstein @awallenstein

Your move, Netflix. Could the streaming service be forced to turn its back on the man who put the company on the ma… https://t.co/MgEqoANtek

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Elizaeverafter @KevinSpacey @netflix needs to cancel house of cards. He better not get off this easy with a bs excuse that doesn't hold up
ChuckJ @ChuckxJ

@Elizaeverafter @KevinSpacey @netflix needs to cancel house of cards. He better not get off this easy with a bs excuse that doesn't hold up

Reply Retweet Favorite
Won't be shocked if more stories about Kevin Spacey come out.... Netflix gon have to cancel House of Cards
EL FOOSAY @SheHatesJacoby

Won't be shocked if more stories about Kevin Spacey come out.... Netflix gon have to cancel House of Cards

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood," @lauratheactor tweeted.

.@netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood thank you and goodbye
Laura Baker @lauratheactor

.@netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood thank you and goodbye

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Later Monday, the International Academy announced today that, "in light of recent events, it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award."

Actor Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey Made A Sexual Advance Toward Me When I Was 14

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT