"House Of Cards" Will End After Season 6

Netflix has not said what prompted the decision to end the series, but the confirmation comes one day after the original series' lead actor, Kevin Spacey, was accused publicly for the first time by another actor of sexual misconduct.

And in a joint statement with Media Rights Capital, Netflix said it was deeply troubled by the allegations detailed in a Oct. 29 BuzzFeed News report, in which actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey," the companies said. "In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the series cancellation, said the decision to not renew the series had been the works for a while. According to Variety, Netflix and Media Rights Capital production company are in the process of developing a possible House of Cards spinoff that doesn't include Frank Underwood, Spacey's character, in the storyline.

BuzzFeed News was the first to report that Rapp — who is known for his roles in The Star Trek: Discovery, Rent, and Six Degrees of Separation — alleges Spacey, then 26, befriended him when they were both performing on Broadway, invited him over to his apartment for a party, and when everyone else had gone, picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, and climbed on top of him.

Spacey then responded to the allegations on Twitter.

"I'm beyond horrified to hear this story," Spacey wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."