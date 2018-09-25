Padma Lakshmi Said She Was Raped At 16 And Didn’t Report It

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi said in a New York Times op-ed published Tuesday that she was raped by her boyfriend as a teenager, and was compelled to break her silence on the issue after politicians wondered why two women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct didn’t report it sooner.

Lakshmi said she was inspired by Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez to come forward about what happened to her. The incidents allegedly involving Kavanaugh occurred when he was in high school and college.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all of the allegations made against him.

“On Friday, President Trump tweeted that if what Dr. Ford said was true, she would have filed a police report years ago. But I understand why both women would keep this information to themselves for so many years, without involving the police,” Lakshmi wrote.

“For years, I did the same thing.”

Lakshmi first said she was assaulted in a series of tweets on Sept. 21.

“I was 7 the first time I was sexually assaulted. He was a relative of my mom’s second husband. I told my folks and they sent me away. #WhyIDidntReport,” she wrote.