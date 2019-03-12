Here’s The Full Trailer For Netflix's “On My Block” Season 2

Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first full trailer for On My Block Season 2 a week after giving fans a sneak peek.

The trailer for the show, which starts streaming on March 29, gives viewers a more in-depth look at what to expect from the coolest teenagers from the fictional inner-city of Freeridge, California.

In the trailer, Jamal (Brett Gray) finally tells the rest of his friends that he found the RollerWorld money, which he spent most of Season 1 searching for, even though he looks a bit paranoid about hiding all of the money in his room.