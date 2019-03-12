 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here’s The Full Trailer For Netflix's “On My Block” Season 2

Trending

Here’s The Full Trailer For Netflix's “On My Block” Season 2

The show starts streaming on March 29.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 12, 2019, at 11:12 a.m. ET

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first full trailer for On My Block Season 2 a week after giving fans a sneak peek.

The trailer for the show, which starts streaming on March 29, gives viewers a more in-depth look at what to expect from the coolest teenagers from the fictional inner-city of Freeridge, California.

In the trailer, Jamal (Brett Gray) finally tells the rest of his friends that he found the RollerWorld money, which he spent most of Season 1 searching for, even though he looks a bit paranoid about hiding all of the money in his room.

Netflix

Monse (Sierra Capri) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) look like they’re still together.

Netflix

Ruby (Jason Genao) is OFFICIALLY alive.

“It’s a new year, finally we can get back to normal,” he says, walking through school with the rest of the gang.

Netflix

And Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) even makes a brief appearance, hilariously dancing with Ruby.

All in all, it looks like there are going to be lots of funny moments, as well as some coming-of-age soul-searching.

Netflix

Is it March 29 yet?!

ADVERTISEMENT