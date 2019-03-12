Here’s The Full Trailer For Netflix's “On My Block” Season 2
The show starts streaming on March 29.
Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first full trailer for On My Block Season 2 a week after giving fans a sneak peek.
The trailer for the show, which starts streaming on March 29, gives viewers a more in-depth look at what to expect from the coolest teenagers from the fictional inner-city of Freeridge, California.
In the trailer, Jamal (Brett Gray) finally tells the rest of his friends that he found the RollerWorld money, which he spent most of Season 1 searching for, even though he looks a bit paranoid about hiding all of the money in his room.
Monse (Sierra Capri) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) look like they’re still together.
Ruby (Jason Genao) is OFFICIALLY alive.
“It’s a new year, finally we can get back to normal,” he says, walking through school with the rest of the gang.
And Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) even makes a brief appearance, hilariously dancing with Ruby.
All in all, it looks like there are going to be lots of funny moments, as well as some coming-of-age soul-searching.
Is it March 29 yet?!
