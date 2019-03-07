Netflix’s “On My Block” Season 2 Is Back On March 29 And It Looks Like Ruby’s Alive

It also looks like Olivia, played by Ronni Hawk, might be dead.

Netflix’s On My Block, a series about a group of teenagers growing up in in the fictional inner city of Freeridge, California, is officially back for Season 2 on March 29. In a new teaser trailer released Thursday, fans got a sneak peek at what’s to come for Monse (Sierra Capri) Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), and Ruby (Jason Genao).

We back fam and there's somethin we gotta tell u: season 2 drops march 29 💰

When we left off on the Season 1 finale, viewers watched as Ruby and his crush Olivia (Ronni Hawk) were shot at her quinceañera. The episode leaves off with the two laying on the ground and then two ambulances rushing off to the hospital, with no clarity or certainty about each character’s fate. One year after the cliffhanger episode, fans finally have some answers. The trailer shows Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) crying and upset as she walks up to a sidewalk memorial complete with flowers, candles, teddy bears, and framed photos of a young girl.

Netflix

Even though the memorial doesn’t explicitly show Olivia, the character doesn’t make an appearance in the trailer at all, and fans online seem to think she’s dead.

Netflix

We also see Monse helping Cesar put on a black button-down shirt; he appears to be bruised and in pain, like he was just beat up, and the two look solemn and sad.

Nicola Goode / Netflix

And then there’s Jamal, also dressed in a nice shirt and tie, sitting on his bed holding up the Rollerworld money he found at the end of Season 1.

Netflix

Ruby’s abuela and mom are also getting ready around their house for what looks like a funeral.

Netflix

They also start to cry while holding a photo of Ruby and Olivia.

Netflix

Last, but certainly not least, in the very last second of the trailer, Ruby, who’s laying down in a suit with his eyes closed, dramatically opens his eyes.

Netflix

Netflix also released a few photos of Season 2, confirming that Ruby’s alive because he’s seen walking around school with his friends.

Nicola Goode / Netflix