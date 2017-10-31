Netflix Is Suspending Production On "House Of Cards" After The Kevin Spacey Allegations

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News first reported that Rapp alleges Spacey befriended him in 1986 when they were both performing on Broadway. Rapp said that Spacey invited him over to his apartment for a party and after everyone else had gone, picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, and climbed on top of him.

Spacey responded to the allegations on Twitter, saying, "I'm beyond horrified to hear this story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."