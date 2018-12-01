BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Memorializing George H.W. Bush By Sharing His Letter To Bill Clinton After He Took Office

People Are Memorializing George H.W. Bush By Sharing His Letter To Bill Clinton After He Took Office

"Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 1, 2018, at 1:34 a.m. ET

Former President George H.W. Bush died on Friday at the age of 94.

Logan Mock-bunting / Getty Images

In the wake of his death, people took to social media to share their condolences.

I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight.
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight.

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP to George H. W. Bush, the former President who was a huge Astros fan.
Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

RIP to George H. W. Bush, the former President who was a huge Astros fan.

Reply Retweet Favorite
We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family.
Tim Cook @tim_cook

We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people started to share a letter that Bush wrote to President Bill Clinton, who defeated him after one term in 1992.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

The letter originally circulated in September 2017.

George H.W. Bush’s letter to Bill Clinton, Inaugural Day 1993:
Michael Beschloss @BeschlossDC

George H.W. Bush’s letter to Bill Clinton, Inaugural Day 1993:

Reply Retweet Favorite

And started to make its way around again on the eve of Bush's death.

“You will be our president when you read this note. Your success now is our country’s success. I will be rooting hard for you.” ~George HW Bush to Bill Clinton https://t.co/uD8VYIgf8p
Joe Scarborough @JoeNBC

“You will be our president when you read this note. Your success now is our country’s success. I will be rooting hard for you.” ~George HW Bush to Bill Clinton https://t.co/uD8VYIgf8p

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described," Bush wrote.

The note he left behind in the Oval Office for President Clinton when he transitioned out of office is a great reminder of what a true statesman he was. 41 will be sorely missed. https://t.co/Ce0wuNoTFj
Jon Davidson @JonDavidson_

The note he left behind in the Oval Office for President Clinton when he transitioned out of office is a great reminder of what a true statesman he was. 41 will be sorely missed. https://t.co/Ce0wuNoTFj

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you."

Immediately upon hearing of the passing of President George H. W. Bush, I thought of this note he left in the Oval Office for incoming President Bill Clinton. Folks, we could use a little more of this nowadays. May there be more like him. #RIPBush41 https://t.co/eSNnQRUkzx
Matt Beard @MattBeard

Immediately upon hearing of the passing of President George H. W. Bush, I thought of this note he left in the Oval Office for incoming President Bill Clinton. Folks, we could use a little more of this nowadays. May there be more like him. #RIPBush41 https://t.co/eSNnQRUkzx

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's the full text of the letter:

Dear Bill,

When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.

There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course.

You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you.

Good luck—
George

CORRECTION

An earlier version of this post misstated the year Bill Clinton won election. It was 1992.

ADVERTISEMENT