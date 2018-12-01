People Are Memorializing George H.W. Bush By Sharing His Letter To Bill Clinton After He Took Office
Former President George H.W. Bush died on Friday at the age of 94.
In the wake of his death, people took to social media to share their condolences.
And some people started to share a letter that Bush wrote to President Bill Clinton, who defeated him after one term in 1992.
The letter originally circulated in September 2017.
And started to make its way around again on the eve of Bush's death.
"I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described," Bush wrote.
Here's the full text of the letter:
Dear Bill,
When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.
I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.
There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course.
You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.
Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you.
Good luck—
George
CORRECTION
An earlier version of this post misstated the year Bill Clinton won election. It was 1992.
-
