Carole Baskin From Netflix’s “Tiger King” Now Owns Joe Exotic’s Zoo Because Of A Court Order

Carole Baskin’s longtime feud with Joe Exotic, both of whom starred in Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has entered a new chapter now that she’s officially been awarded his zoo properties by an Oklahoma judge.

Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation had already won in a long-running lawsuit against Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, which then turned into a fight over how the judgement should be paid. According to court documents, a judge on Monday found that reality star Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, fraudulently transferred his properties to his mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel, to avoid paying Baskin $1 million in the previous judgment.

Now, Baskin is now in control of about 16 acres of land that houses a number of big cats, an animal park, and several cars and cabins that formerly belonged to Joe Exotic. The current zoo operator tenant has 120 days to leave and remove the animals.

Big Cat Rescue, Baskin’s organization, posted a statement on their website saying the current tenant announced plans to move the animals to another location in Oklahoma “that he claims will be a better facility.” But Baskin's organization has also offered to help find the animals new homes, the statement said.

“If the need arises to make other plans to place the animals in new homes, Big Cat Rescue and the animal welfare organizations that have previously successfully placed big cats from large facilities in new homes stand ready to assist.”