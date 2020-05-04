Nicolas Cage Will Star As Joe Exotic From “Tiger King” In A New Scripted Series

Nicolas Cage will be playing the role of Joe Exotic, the former Oklahoma zookeeper who was the eccentric subject of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King, in an upcoming scripted series.

"Nicolas Cage has closed a deal with Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios to play the now famous tiger king, Joe Exotic, in an eight-episode limited series that will go to market in the next few days," CBS confirmed to BuzzFeed News in a press release.

"The story centers around Joe Shreibvogel, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park — even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation."

Dan Lagana, co-creator of American Vandal, will serve as showrunner.

The news was first reported by Variety.

The show will be adapted from the June 2019 Texas Monthly article by Leif Reigstad titled “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild."